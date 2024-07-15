HONG KONG, July 15, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Legend Capital's portfolio company, Singfilm Solar, a leading innovator in the research and manufacturing of high-efficiency perovskite solar cells, has announced that its self-developed perovskite solar module has achieved a steady-state conversion efficiency of 22.6%, certified by authoritative institutions. This breakthrough has earned a place in the esteemed Martin Green Efficiency Table (Version 64), marking the third time Singfilm Solar's innovations have been recognized by this authority. This achievement underscores Singfilm Solar's pioneering status in the global perovskite field and highlights the potential for transitioning from laboratory research to commercial production.Founded in July 2023 in Singapore, Singfilm Solar's team brings over a decade of experience in perovskite materials, processes, and equipment. The company is focused on developing and producing highly efficient and stable perovskite cells.The improvement of photovoltaic conversion efficiency is crucial, as each 1% increase can result in a 4% rise in power generation and revenue. Perovskite cells, with their ideal band gap width, offer theoretical efficiencies of over 33% for single-junction and 43% for tandem cells, far exceeding traditional crystalline silicon cells. This positions perovskite as the next-generation photovoltaic material.Despite its potential, the widespread adoption of perovskite in the photovoltaic industry has been hindered by stability challenges. Achieving a balance between power conversion efficiency and operational stability under complex conditions, while also ensuring manufacturing scalability, remains a critical hurdle. Moreover, exploiting the unique properties of perovskite, such as adjustable band gap, lightweight, high efficiency, and simple raw materials, to develop various photovoltaic products for different applications is a significant challenge in its commercialization.Singfilm Solar's proprietary Quasi-Mono high-quality perovskite industrial preparation technology supports high-throughput continuous production on large rigid and flexible substrates. Accelerated aging tests have validated the commercial product's lifespan, making Singfilm's commercial-sized perovskite modules the first to combine high efficiency, stability, and manufacturability. The company holds several core technologies in perovskite materials, preparation methods, and cell and module structures.The founder of Singfilm Solar, Professor Yi Hou, is a Presidential Young Professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and leads the Perovskite and Tandem Solar Cells group at the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS). A pioneer in perovskite research, Professor Hou's work has been published in top academic journals such as Science and Nature https://blog.nus.edu.sg/yihoulab/). The establishment of Singfilm Solar has received substantial support from NUS, providing a strong scientific foundation for the company's rapid development.In early 2024, Legend Capital led a round of angel funding for Singfilm Solar. This financing aims to expand Singfilm's pilot line in Singapore, enhance the R&D team, and develop a global client base.Professor Yi Hou, founder of Singfilm Solar, stated:We are standing at the pinnacle of a perovskite technology revolution, committed to transforming laboratory innovations into real-world applications. Singfilm has not only repeatedly broken the records of the power conversion efficiency of perovskite solar cells but has also continuously made significant progress in device stability and scalable manufacturability.I am filled with anticipation and excitement for Singfilm's first commercial project in Europe. This is not only a recognition of our team's technological maturity but also an important step in showcasing innovative clean energy solutions to the world.I would like to thank Legend Capital and all the partners who support Singfilm. It is your trust that allows us to keep moving forward. We look forward to welcoming a brighter future for perovskite technology together with you all.Managing Director of Legend Capital, Wenlong Wang, commented:Singfilm is dedicated to creating the next generation of mainstream photovoltaic products, attracting top experts in perovskite research and thin-film industrialization from around the world. The team possesses comprehensive and solid technical expertise, and what is even more commendable is their focus on addressing the challenges of mass production implementation from day one.Legend Capital is fortunate to be part of this exciting entrepreneurial journey, actively providing support in equipment, materials, scenarios, and channels by leveraging its accumulated resources in the new energy industry. Congratulations to the company for breaking the world record in its debut, and I look forward to this young and high-potential team continuing to make breakthroughs and successfully achieving subsequent milestones.About Legend CapitalFounded in 2001, Legend Capital is a leading VC&PE investor focusing on the early-stage and growth-stage opportunities in China, with offices across Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Seoul and Singapore.It currently manages USD and RMB funds of over US$10 billion in commitments, and has invested in around 600 companies, covering technology, healthcare, consumer, enterprise service and intelligent manufacturing sectors. Rooted in China, Legend Capital participated in the rise of many world-leading companies by solid investment coverage and systematic post-investment value-add. Over the years, Legend Capital has also become a widely recognized name in bridging key resources in China and overseas through cross-border activities, and a valuable partner to Chinese and overseas investors.Legend Capital values long-term sustainable investment and incorporates ESG into its long-term development strategy. As a UNPRI signatory since November 2019, Legend Capital is among the first group of top VC/PE firms in China to join the initiative.For more information, please visit www.legendcapital.com.cn/index_en.aspx and follow us on LinkedIn @Legend Capital.The article is distributed by Ever Bloom (HK) Communications Consultants Group Limited on behalf of Legend Capital.For further information, please contact:Ms. Orianna Ou / Ms. Arina HeTel: +852 3468 8171Email: legendcapital.list@everbloom.com.cnSource: Legend CapitalCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.