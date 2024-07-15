Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Das nächste große Ding der Rohstoffwelt! Analyst gibt dieser Aktie 217 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.07.2024 13:02 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GHK Capital Partners LP Completes the Sale of Supreme Cabinetry Brands

GREENWICH, CT / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / GHK Capital Partners LP ("GHK"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it recently completed the sale of Supreme Cabinetry Brands Inc. ("Supreme") to MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) ("MasterBrand") for $520 million in cash. Supreme, based in Howard Lake, MN, is one of the largest manufacturers of premium residential kitchen and bath cabinetry in the U.S. Supreme was acquired by GHK in October 2019.

Gil Klemann, Managing Partner of GHK, said, "Since our acquisition nearly five years ago, Supreme has transitioned from a second-generation family-owned business into a leading manufacturer of premium cabinetry, selling its design-forward, best-in-class products nationwide. It has been a privilege to partner with Tony Sugalski and his team on this journey, and I am confident the business will continue to thrive as part of MasterBrand's market-leading portfolio of cabinet solutions."

"We are immensely proud of Supreme's achievements and transformation under GHK's ownership," commented Tony Sugalski, CEO of Supreme Cabinetry Brands. He added "The GHK team has been an invaluable strategic partner that we have truly enjoyed working alongside. We are excited about the next phase of Supreme's growth with MasterBrand."

Jefferies LLC acted as lead financial advisor, and Harris Williams LLC acted as financial advisor to Supreme on the transaction. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. acted as legal counsel to Supreme on the transaction.

About Supreme Cabinetry Brands

Supreme Cabinetry Brands, Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers of residential cabinetry in America with a beautiful portfolio of product lines significantly focused on the premium cabinetry segment. With manufacturing facilities located in Minnesota, Iowa and North Carolina, Supreme Cabinetry Brands, with its two iconic brands, Dura Supreme and Bertch cabinetry, craft framed and frameless cabinetry for a nationwide network of dealers. For more information, visit www.supremecabinetrybrands.com.

About GHK Capital Partners LP

GHK is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on making control investments in industrial companies across North America. For more information about GHK, please visit www.ghk.com.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE: MBC) is one of the largest manufacturers of residential cabinets in North America and offers a comprehensive portfolio of leading residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. MasterBrand products are available in a wide variety of designs, finishes and styles and span the most attractive categories of the cabinet market: stock, semi-custom and premium cabinetry. These products are delivered through an industry-leading distribution network of over 4,400 dealers, major retailers and builders. MasterBrand employs over 12,000 associates across more than 20 manufacturing facilities and offices. Additional information can be found at www.masterbrand.com.

Contact Information

Contact: info@ghk.com for more information or visit https://www.ghk.com.
info@ghk.com

SOURCE: GHK Capital Partners LP

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.