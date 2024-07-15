FIJI Water UK Ltd.: Introducing FIJI Water's New Look This Summer

LONDON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FIJI Water is proud to introduce a new look to our packaging in the United Kingdom this summer, highlighted by an enlarged hibiscus flower. This update brings a fresh visual element to our bottles, enhancing the aesthetic appeal while maintaining the integrity of the water's origin.

This updated design continues to use recycled plastic (rPET) in the best-selling 500mL and 330mL bottles, excluding caps and labels, as FIJI Water's commitment to environmental sustainability remains a top priority for the company. Globally, FIJI Water is working to transition its entire bottle portfolio, which also includes 700 mL, 1 L and 1.5 L bottles, to recycled plastic.

FIJI Water comes from the natural aquifers on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji, renowned for its distinctive soft, smooth taste. Our water is enjoyed around the world, available in the finest venues.

Refresh your hydration this summer with our newly designed bottles, perfect for any occasion. Discover more about FIJI Water and the FinestSummer campaign by visiting www.discoverfijiwater.co.uk or follow us on Instagram @FIJIWaterUK.

