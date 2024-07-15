Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Das nächste große Ding der Rohstoffwelt! Analyst gibt dieser Aktie 217 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.07.2024 13:06 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FIJI Water UK Ltd.: Introducing FIJI Water's New Look This Summer

LONDON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FIJI Water is proud to introduce a new look to our packaging in the United Kingdom this summer, highlighted by an enlarged hibiscus flower. This update brings a fresh visual element to our bottles, enhancing the aesthetic appeal while maintaining the integrity of the water's origin.

Introducing FIJI Water's New Look This Summer

This updated design continues to use recycled plastic (rPET) in the best-selling 500mL and 330mL bottles, excluding caps and labels, as FIJI Water's commitment to environmental sustainability remains a top priority for the company. Globally, FIJI Water is working to transition its entire bottle portfolio, which also includes 700 mL, 1 L and 1.5 L bottles, to recycled plastic.

FIJI Water comes from the natural aquifers on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji, renowned for its distinctive soft, smooth taste. Our water is enjoyed around the world, available in the finest venues.

Refresh your hydration this summer with our newly designed bottles, perfect for any occasion. Discover more about FIJI Water and the FinestSummer campaign by visiting www.discoverfijiwater.co.uk or follow us on Instagram @FIJIWaterUK.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2460172/Fiji_Water_UK.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-fiji-waters-new-look-this-summer-302196617.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.