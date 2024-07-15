Comstock Inc.: Comstock Metals Secures First Industry-Scale Facility for Recycling Expansion

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) ("Comstock" and the "Company") announced today that its subsidiary, Comstock Metals, has secured a long-term lease on a 100,000 square foot, industry-facility located at 600 Lake Avenue, Silver Springs, Nevada (the "Facility"). The Facility will deploy the capacity for processing up to 100,000 tons per year of end-of-life solar panels, located on the same campus as the currently operating demonstration facility. Comstock Metals recently received unanimous approval for a conditional use permit ("CUP") from the Lyon County, Nevada, Board of County Commissioners, for the operations and material storage of solar panels at this Facility. This permit accelerated activities deploying the first-of-its-kind, regional solar panel recycling operation.



Comstock Metals is advancing leading technologies and sustainable practices in the solar recycling industry. The new storage capacity alone enables the company to efficiently manage and process large quantities of end-of-life solar panels and delivers a 100% closed-loop, zero-landfill solution that sets a new standard for solar panel recycling.

Dr. Fortunato Villamagna, President of Comstock Metals stated, "Our demonstration facility has already moved to two operating shifts, and we are adding the third shift during the third quarter. We are now progressing the full design and remaining permitting of our first industry-scale facility, having already fully secured the site lease and the county permit, and even commenced the pre-engineering and state permit drafting processes so we can submit the rest of our permits. All these objectives are either on or ahead of schedule with our 2024 plans and objectives."

The Silver Springs facility is strategically located to serve the rapidly expanding solar industry in the Western United States. With the capacity to store and process large volumes of solar panels, Comstock Metals is poised to lead the solar panel recycling sector, contributing to the reduction of landfilled electronic waste and recovery of valuable materials.

Corrado De Gasperis, Executive Chairman and CEO of Comstock Inc. added, "Once we demonstrated our ability to recycle and reuse 100% of the recycled materials, we accelerated the permitting for the expansion, both for storage and industry-scale operations and the team has now locked up the site for its first major expansion. The team is also fully engaged with major, large-scale customers for high-volume, longer-term commitments that we can now readily accommodate with our leased, industry-scale Facility and already permitted and available expanded storage capability."

About Comstock Inc.

Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) commercializes innovative technologies that contribute to global decarbonization by efficiently converting under-utilized natural resources, primarily, woody biomass into net zero renewable fuels, end-of-life metal extraction, and generative AI-enabled advanced materials synthesis and mineral discovery. To learn more, please visit www.comstock.inc.

Comstock Social Media Policy

Comstock Inc. has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations link and main website at www.comstock.inc in addition to its Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube accounts, as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

