The Department of Energy (DOE) of the Philippines has announced a second microgrid auction for underserved areas, opening in August to support more than 12,000 households. The Philippines DOE has announced a second competitive selection process (CSP) to develop microgrid systems that will provide power to areas of the country with little or no access to electricity. Under the terms of the CSP, microgrid system providers (MGSPs) will be invited to bid for the electrification of 41 lots, composed of 75 identified underserved and underserved areas which cover a total of 12,212 households. The DOE ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...