Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 28, 2024

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between July 8, 2024, and July 12, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume

(no. of shares): Weighted average price per

day (SEK): Total daily transaction value

(SEK): July 8, 2024 54,000 276.3805 14,924,547 July 9, 2024 54,000 276.9954 14,957,752 July 10, 2024 54,000 278.3238 15,029,485 July 11, 2024 54,000 279.2048 15,077,059 July 12, 2024 54,000 280.3425 15,138,495 Total accumulated during

week 28, 2024 270,000 278.2494 75,127,338 Total accumulated during

the buyback program 1,026,000 275.6306 282,796,985

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on July 12, 2024, to 1,026,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,969,986 Class A shares and 641,372,503 Class B shares.

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

