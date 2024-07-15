Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 28, 2024

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between July 8, 2024, and July 12, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.
The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).
The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.
Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:
Date
Aggregated daily volume
Weighted average price per
Total daily transaction value
July 8, 2024
54,000
276.3805
14,924,547
July 9, 2024
54,000
276.9954
14,957,752
July 10, 2024
54,000
278.3238
15,029,485
July 11, 2024
54,000
279.2048
15,077,059
July 12, 2024
54,000
280.3425
15,138,495
Total accumulated during
270,000
278.2494
75,127,338
Total accumulated during
1,026,000
275.6306
282,796,985
All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on July 12, 2024, to 1,026,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,969,986 Class A shares and 641,372,503 Class B shares.
The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.
