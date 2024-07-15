Endo, Inc.: Endo Launches Tiopronin Delayed-Release Tablets, Generic Version of THIOLA EC®

MALVERN, Pa., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. (OTCQX: NDOI) announced today the launch of tiopronin delayed-release tablets, a generic version of Travere Therapeutics' THIOLA EC®.

"We're proud to provide high-quality, affordable choices to healthcare providers and their appropriate patients," said Scott Sims, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Endo Injectable Solutions & Generics. "The launch of tiopronin delayed-release tablets strengthens our generic product portfolio and underscores our reputation as a reliable supplier."

The medication is used in combination with high fluid intake, alkali (low acid), and dietary changes to help prevent the formation of one type (cystine) of kidney stones in certain adult and pediatric patients.

As a demonstration of its commitment to patients, Endo is offering copay assistance for those who meet eligibility requirements. To learn more about Endo's Patient Assistance Program, patients can call (833) 727-4357.

THIOLA EC® is a registered trademark of Mission Pharmacal Company.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Tiopronin delayed-release tablets are contradicted in patients with hypersensitivity to tiopronin or any other components of tiopronin delayed-release tablets.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Proteinuria

Proteinuria, including nephrotic syndrome, and membranous nephropathy, have been reported with tiopronin use. Pediatric patients receiving greater than 50 mg/kg of tiopronin per day may be at increased risk for proteinuria. Monitor patients for the development of proteinuria and discontinue therapy in patients who develop proteinuria.

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Hypersensitivity reactions (drug fever, rash, fever, arthralgia and lymphadenopathy) have been reported.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions (= 10%) are nausea, diarrhea or soft stools, oral ulcers, rash, fatigue, fever, arthralgia, proteinuria, and emesis.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Alcohol

Tiopronin is released faster from tiopronin delayed-release tablets in the presence of alcohol and the risk for adverse events associated with tiopronin delayed-release tablets when taken with alcohol is unknown. Avoid alcohol consumption 2 hours before and 3 hours after taking tiopronin delayed-release tablets.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Lactation: Breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with tiopronin delayed-release tablets.

Pediatric Use: Tiopronin delayed-release tablets are not approved for use in pediatric patients weighing less than 20 kg.

Geriatric Use: Because elderly patients are more likely to have decreased renal function, care should be taken in dose selection, and it may be useful to monitor renal function.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

Tiopronin delayed-release tablets are indicated, in combination with high fluid intake, alkali, and diet modification, for the prevention of cystine stone formation in adults and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older with severe homozygous cystinuria, who are not responsive to these measures alone.

Please click for full Prescribing Information.

About Endo

Endo is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company boldly transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies. Our passionate team members collaborate to develop and deliver these essential medicines. Together, we are committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the statements by Mr. Sims and any statements relating to Endo's product launch, quality, affordability, efficacy, reliability or sales. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intends," "guidance," "future," "potential" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Endo's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, they involve risks and uncertainties, some of which Endo may not currently be able to predict. Although Endo believes that these forward-looking statements and other information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, readers should not place undue reliance on these or any other forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from current expectations based on a number of factors, including, among other things, changes in competitive, market or regulatory conditions, and consumer and physician acceptance of current and new products. Endo assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530208/Endo_International_plc_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/endo-launches-tiopronin-delayed-release-tablets-generic-version-of-thiola-ec-302196539.html