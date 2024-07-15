Anzeige
SF Ben Releases First Annual Salesforce Developer Survey Results

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / How satisfied are Salesforce Developers in their day-to-day roles? Keen to give a voice to this demographic, SF Ben launched their first dedicated Salesforce Developer survey to help paint an accurate picture of the current landscape - from the best-loved tools to overall job satisfaction.

This survey marks the launch of SF Ben's research division, with future surveys set to cover a variety of Salesforce roles, including admins and marketers. Beginning with the 'builders' of the Salesforce ecosystem, here are some of the top insights from over 350 respondents:

  • The Impact of AI: 30% of survey respondents use AI tools on a daily or regular basis, with 48% agreeing that it makes them more productive. Of these, 52% of respondents have serious concerns about AI and security.

  • Declarative vs. Programmatic: The largest percentage of respondents (34%) report using an equal mix of declarative and programmatic tools - it's time to break the stereotype that admins work solely with clicks and developers exclusively with code.

  • The Skills Gap: When asked about their current skill level, 34% were satisfied, with 43% feeling neutral, and 23% not satisfied at all.

Learn more about the evolving role of the Salesforce Developer in SF Ben's comprehensive report, packed with data-driven insights from the Salesforce ecosystem.

"As the Salesforce ecosystem moves from a place of rapid expansion to a stage of maturity, transparency is of the utmost importance to better understand common challenges and solutions. Our first Salesforce Developer survey marks a milestone for SF Ben as the first large-scale survey from our research division. We hope this report, and the many others that follow, will support you and your career, your org, and your company, as well as the wider ecosystem."

Ben McCarthy

Founder and CEO, SF Ben

-

About Us: SF Ben is the largest independent media platform in the ecosystem, empowering every Salesforce professional - aspiring starters and seasoned specialists alike - to enjoy a more fulfilling and impactful career.

From interviews with industry experts to practical guides and hands-on tutorials, SF Ben produces trusted, accessible content to help our audience navigate the latest Salesforce news, releases, and certifications.

Contact Information

Lauren Westwood
Content Director
lauren@salesforceben.com

SFB Press
press@salesforceben.com

SOURCE: SF Ben

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
