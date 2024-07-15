CBD Life Sciences, Inc. Announces Major Distribution: Premium CBD Pain Relief Cream Now Available at Red Hots Spa in Long Island, New York

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, The CBD Vault Inc. is thrilled to announce that its high-strength CBD Pain Relief Cream is now available at the prestigious Red Hots Spa in Roslyn, NY & Garden City, NY. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the company's growth, enhancing brand's visibility and accessibility in a key market.

Innovative Pain Relief

CBD Vault's Pain Relief Cream is crafted with 3000mg of premium CBD, providing unparalleled relief for sore muscles, joints, and chronic pain. Available in soothing scents like Coconut Mango, Green Tea & Lemongrass, and Unscented, it is designed for maximum effectiveness and ease of use.

Strategic Growth and Revenue Potential

The inclusion of CBD Vault's CBD Pain Relief Cream at Red Hots Spa not only represents an expansion of the company's distribution network but also anticipates a significant boost in revenue. As a trusted and upscale spa, Red Hots Spa provides the perfect platform to introduce CBDL's product to a discerning clientele, driving both sales and brand recognition.

President & CEO Lisa Nelson states, "Early projections estimate a revenue increase of 20-30% over the next quarter, as we capitalize on this strategic placement. This growth is in line with our broader goals of market expansion and increasing investor value through continuous progress and measurable milestones."

About Red Hots Spa

Red Hots Spa is a renowned wellness destination in Long Island, New York, known for its luxurious treatments and commitment to holistic health. The spa's inclusion of CBD Vault's CBD Pain Relief Cream in their offerings underscores the product's effectiveness and appeal.

About The CBD Vault Inc.

The CBD Vault Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. The CBD Vault has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including CBD Drops, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets. The CBD Vault's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.thecbdvault.com

Follow our social media for the latest updates!

X: https://www.x.com/CBDL_StockOTC

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cbd.vault

IR Contact: cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com