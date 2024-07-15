United States Antimony Corp.: U.S. Antimony Announces the Appointment of Aaron C. Tenesch as Vice President - Antimony Division

United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC", "U.S. Antimony Corporation" or the "Company"), (NYSE American:UAMY) is pleased to announce the appointment of Aaron Tenesch, age 44, as Vice President of the Company's Antimony Division, effective today.

Mr. Tenesch has primarily worked as a consultant in the mining industry in the area of project development. He has served as Process Manager for both custom gravity and flotation mills where he has specialized in flotation optimization.

He previously served as Director of Plant and Milling Operations for ISR Capital from 2013 to 2015. Mr. Tenesch managed the processing of the Brucejack bulk sample for Pretium Corp which led to their final capital raise and buildout of the Brucejack mine and mill. Mr. Tenesch was Corporate Manager of three operating facilities where he supported engineering and design of novel systems associated with copper and lead recoveries. From 2010 to 2013, he served as Mill Superintendent and Metallurgist at Drumlummon Gold Corporation. From 2008 to 2010, he worked as Laboratory Production Technician & Crew Lead at Stillwater Mining. From 2002 to 2007, Mr. Tenesch was a research Assistant/Lab Manager for NASA Astrobiology Institute, NASA Exobiology Resource Group and National Science Foundation at the University of Montana.

Mr. Tenesch graduated with a M.Sc. in Geosciences (geochemistry) from the University of Montana in 2009 and he also holds a B.S. Geosciences degree, also from the University of Montana. He has authored a number of publications during his academic career and was nominated as NASA McNair Scholar for outstanding research in 2003 to 2005.

Commenting on Aaron Tenesch's appointment today, Joe Bardswich, Co-CEO of USAC, stated, "Management and the Board have been searching for more bench strength in our Antimony Division where we plan to expand our operations in a number of different ways. Aaron is a known quantity to both myself and another board member, Joseph Carrabba, where we have had the opportunity of working with Aaron on projects at different companies over the years. He will report to John "Gus" Gustavsen, President of the Antimony Division, and myself. His knowledge base around product supply worldwide and business contacts active in antimony has already proven useful. He is very energetic and is most excited about the opportunities he sees at U.S. Antimony Corporation. We are proud to have him now part of our team and fully engaged to assist in our growth plans."

About USAC:

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Mexico ("USAC", the "Company", "Our", "Us", or "We") sell processed antimony, zeolite, and precious metals products in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes antimony ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, and antimony trisulfide. Our antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Our antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Our antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. In its operations in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in soil amendment and fertilizer, water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, and other miscellaneous applications. We recover certain amounts of precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at our plant in Montana from antimony concentrates.?

Forward-Looking Statements:

Readers should note that, in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, financial performance, and profitability, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures, and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "pro forma" and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

Contact:

United States Antimony Corp.

PO Box 64347 Cox Gulch Rd.

Thompson Falls, Montana 59873-0643

E-Mail: info@usantimony.com

Phone: (406) 606-4117

SOURCE: United States Antimony Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com