Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2024) - Stratcomm, a leading consultancy specializing in culture transformation, proudly announces the launch of Archispeaks, a new culture benchmarking application designed to transform how firms identify psychosocial hazards and improve organizational culture.





Archispeaks offers a comprehensive solution for firms seeking to build and embed a culture of excellence. "Archispeaks is definitely a game-changer for firms looking to transform their culture and enable real time compliance with WHS laws," says Kim Yabsley, founder and director of Stratcomm.

"Our app provides leaders with the tools to understand their culture and take steps to improve it. This is about creating a sustainable, high-performance environment that attracts and retains top talent while meeting legislative obligations around WHS," she adds.

According to industry research, companies prioritizing a strong corporate culture experience a remarkable 33 percent increase in revenue, while highly engaged workforces drive 21 percent higher profitability. These compelling statistics prove the important role of enhancing workplace culture that Archispeaks is capitalizing on.

"Organizations are finally recognizing that a positive workplace culture is critical for long-term success," Yabsley shares. "Our app enables businesses to create a resilient and inclusive workplace culture."

Archispeaks offers a suite of features tailored to meet the specific needs of modern firms, such as real-time results and a snapshot view of problem areas that can be viewed for individual teams or aggregated to organization view. These features empower leaders to make data informed decisions and target interventions/ investment. It also provides confidential feedback mechanisms to allow employees to share honest insights without fear of retribution. Additionally, the tool is quick and easy to use and achieves regulatory compliance under WHS laws.

The app provides tailored recommendations generated by these insights to help firms develop and implement effective culture transformation strategies. Notably, the app's user-friendly interface is designed to give all levels of an organization a seamless experience.

Firms interested in Archispeaks can visit https://www.archispeaks.com/ to learn more about the app and its features.

The app is available for immediate implementation, and Stratcomm's team of experts will support seamless integration into existing organizational processes.

About Archispeaks

Archispeaks is a culture benchmarking app designed to capture and aggregate real-time employee feedback confidentially through a survey-style set of questions. It enables leaders to make informed decisions and foster a high-performance environment.

