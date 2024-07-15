In a recent webinar, our expert panel explored the potential investment opportunities within key emerging market economies. Our panellists covered the impact of key secular themes on emerging markets, such as urbanisation, rise of the middle class, as well as geopolitics and deglobalisation, among others. They outlined the conditions required for equities in emerging markets to outperform development markets and elaborated on the significant dispersion in valuations across countries. Watch the recording ...

