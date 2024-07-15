Rogue Baron Plc - F-1 Filed in the USA
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15
15 July 2024
Rogue Baron plc
('Rogue Baron' or the 'Company')
F-1 Filed in the USA
Rogue Baron plc (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirit sector, is pleased to announce that following on from its announcement of 10 April 2024 regarding the appointment of a US broker, the Company has now filed its Form F-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
F-1 is the registration statement form most commonly used by foreign private issuers (certain non-US companies) selling securities in a registered offering in the US for the first time.
Approval time is expected to be in the region of 30-60 days.
Ryan Dolder, CEO, commented: "With our institutional deal on Shinju successfully completed and the partnership progressing, we are now focused on expanding Rogue Baron through new brand launches and additional investments. We are excited about filing this F-1 and believe that, given the excitement around this industry, this filing presents a great opportunity to raise funds in the US to further support and grow the Company."
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
END
For further information, please contact:
The Company
Ryan Dolder
rdolder@roguebaron.com
Aquis Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Narisha Ragoonanthun / Brefo Gyasi +44 (0) 20 7469 0936
Aquis Corporate Broker:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936
Joint Broker:
Clear Capital Limited
Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080