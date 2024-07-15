MetLife, Inc.: MetLife 2023 Sustainability Report: Innovating for Our Customers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / MetLife, Inc.

As stakeholder expectations rise, MetLife made the concept of care a core tenet of differentiation. Our products, services and support help employers to successfully demonstrate care for their workforce, thus improving overall business outcomes. As the needs of individuals and workforces evolve, we continue to develop new products and services to deliver for them, often when they need us most.

MetLife's diverse solutions prioritize care and satisfaction. We continue to innovate through the lens of sustainability, including diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Affordability, simplicity, flexibility and access combine to support our customers' physical, mental and financial well-being.

Enhanced benefits offerings in institutional customers and increased utilization by their U.S. employees through several new collaborations and initiatives.

Helped over 1M digital users in Asia access expert medical support via our app, MetLife 360Health.

Expanded 360 Future in China and Korea to help customers prepare for retirement.

Launched MetLife Xcelerator in Latin America (LatAm) to enable our partners to offer their customers access to a simple, fully digital insurance experience.

Improved financial inclusion and customer experience globally through new apps and digital services.

Team Springs into Action to Deliver Customer Care

Working on MetLife's Global Customer Service and Operations team can mean fielding routine customer calls, answering questions, replying to claim inquiries and showing empathy as a customer talks about the loss of a loved one. It can also mean being on the line when a customer calls in extreme emotional distress. In such situations, our teams are trained to lead with empathy and great care, while following protocol.

In Australia, the team's Crisis Call Pathway Tool supports frontline staff in responding early and proactively to signs of distress. One of our case managers, along with strategy and recovery specialists, activated the tool after they noted a change in a customer's behavior and her comments that she was having trouble finding access to a psychologist and a psychiatrist to support her. The tool helped the team identify that the customer was at risk and prompted them to put a support plan in place. Through two crisis management calls and a welfare check, the MetLife colleagues provided the customer with details for a 24-hour suicide prevention helpline and worked with her to download the 360Health app to make sure she could find a service provider.

Following our team's intervention, the customer later noted that she was feeling better and was grateful for the care and support of the MetLife Australia team.

MetLife Pet Insurance Supports Pup's Long-Term Shelter Stay

Ginny, a five-year-old pit bull mix was at the Lexington Humane Society's (LHS) shelter in Lexington, Kentucky, for 1,000 days, as LHS struggled to find someone to adopt her. She was harder to place than other shelter dogs, requiring a family without children or other animals. But fortunately, Ginny was finally adopted.

Ginny's long stay at the shelter was made possible by MetLife Pet Insurance's collaboration with shelters, through which we provide support, including sponsoring walks, adoption events and long-stay residents. LHS was one of the first shelters we teamed up with, and we've been working together for 11 years. Ginny's successful adoption is one of many happy stories from our shelter partners.

