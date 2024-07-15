Anzeige
Montag, 15.07.2024
15.07.2024 14:26 Uhr
International Olympic Committee: IOC Launches "Sport. And More Than Sport." Ahead of Paris 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Marking one month to go before the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on 26 July, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) launches "Sport. And More than Sport." - a new Olympic brand platform. It will debut with an uplifting short film that encapsulates the unique spirit and feeling of the Olympic Games, which will air globally across the Olympic Media Rights-Holder (MRH) network and Olympic digital platforms and will run throughout Paris 2024 and beyond.

"Sport. And More Than Sport." is a new brand platform for the Olympics that expresses the multi-dimensionality of the Olympic experience and everything sport and the Olympic Games bring to people both on and off the field of play. It embraces the magic of sport, but also sport's meaning beyond performance - belonging and human connection, personal empowerment and growth, and opportunities and dreams. It aims to bring the Olympics close to the hearts and lives of people everywhere by celebrating the joy and entertainment of sport and the fan experience.

Sport is at the heart of the Olympic Games. But they are about so much more than that. They go beyond competition. They are about living the Olympic values, about feeling the emotions, about enjoying the opportunities, about sharing wonderful memories. This is the unique and enduring spirit of the Olympic Games that we are about to witness at Paris 2024, and beyond.

Thomas Bach IOC President

"Sport. And More Than Sport." launches with a short film, starting on the streets of Paris, where the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad will begin next month. It follows the Olympic spirit - represented by a magical, invisible force travelling around the world, connecting with people of all ages and backgrounds, and inspiring in them a wide range of emotions. It features Olympic legend Nadia Comaneci - the first gymnast to be awarded a perfect score at an Olympic Games - together with everyday athletes, highlighting the universality of the Olympic spirit and its ability to touch the lives of all people.

The short film is available to watch on Olympics.com and social media handles @olympics morethansport. It will air globally across the Olympic MRH network, and will be showcased at the pre-show of the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony on 26 July.

"Sport. And More Than Sport." will run through Paris 2024 and beyond.

###

The International Olympic Committee is a not-for-profit, civil, non-governmental, international organisation made up of volunteers which is committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 per cent of its income to the wider sporting movement, which means that every day the equivalent of USD 4.2 million goes to help athletes and sports organisations at all levels around the world.

###

For more information, please contact the IOC Media Relations Team:
Tel: +41 21 621 6000, email: pressoffice@olympic.org, or visit our web site at www.ioc.org.

Broadcast quality footage

The IOC Newsroom: https://newsroom.olympics.com/

Videos

YouTube: www.youtube.com/iocmedia

Photos

For an extensive selection of photos available shortly after each event, please follow us on Flickr.

To request archive photos and footage, please contact our Images team at: images@olympic.org.

Social media

For up-to-the-minute information on the IOC and regular updates, please follow us on X and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Olympic Committee on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Olympic Committee
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-olympic-committee
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Olympic Committee



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
