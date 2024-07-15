China Three Gorges has announced plans to build a 16 GW renewables cluster in China's Inner Mongolia region, including 8 GW of solar, 4 GW of wind, a 200 MW solar thermal system, a 4 GW coal plant, and a 500 MWh energy storage system. China Three Gorges Renewables, a unit of state-owned China Three Gorges Corp. , has announced plans to build a giant renewable energy cluster in the Kubuqi Desert, Ordos, Inner Mongolia. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the National Energy Administration (NEA) are spearheading the CNY 79. 79 billion ($11 billion) project. The 16 GW project ...

