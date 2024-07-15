Med-X, Inc.: Med-X Receives Approval to Begin Sale of Flagship Nature-Cide Product Line in Multiple Caribbean Islands

Caribbean Positioning Underway Following Successful Product Registration Across Several of the Caribbean Islands

Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, today announced that it has received registration approval of its flagship Nature-Cide pest control product line in several Caribbean islands, addressing an adjacent market with heavy pest pressures and a strong commitment to sustainability.

Med-X, through its multiple distribution partners, has received registration approval for all primary Nature-Cide products across Guyana, St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago. Registration is a mandatory process for pest control products in many international jurisdictions, allowing Med-X to gain government approval to use its products in local markets.

The ability to sell in these jurisdictions is highly strategic, reflecting growing demand for effective pest management solutions in jurisdictions with heavy pest pressures that prioritize environmental sustainability and the well-being of communities. Med-X and its distribution pest control partners began testing Nature-Cide in various regions globally over the last several years, which has now garnered significant interest and product demand to contribute to the reduction of chemical-based pest control methods with effective all-natural solutions, protecting both people and the environment.

Matthew Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Med-X, said: "This series of product registration approvals in the Caribbean follows up on strong initial sales momentum in Mexico, New Zealand, The Philippines and Singapore reflecting positive feedback from our product tests in key global markets. The Caribbean in particular represents a highly incremental market opportunity, where tourism-oriented industries are investing heavily into next-generation pest control solutions that are safer both for their guests and the beautiful environment they came to visit.

"Our Caribbean Nature-Cide positioning is now underway and the inbound industry interest in sustainable pest control solutions is higher than at any time in recent memory. Looking ahead, our team will continue to pursue exciting new sales opportunities alongside our global partner network, helping to expedite adoption globally and ultimately create long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Mills.

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a leading innovator of biological pest control solutions addressing both consumer and professional markets globally. Nature-Cide - the Company's flagship product line - is a safer, all-natural alternative to conventional chemical products, formulated to kill or repel a wide variety of pests. Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes leveraging strategic partnerships alongside an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar and on-site services presence in key markets. For more information, please visit our website at www.medx-rx.com .

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sale of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 of the Securities Act. This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition, and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the Company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

To learn more about Med-X's ongoing Regulation CF crowdfunding campaign, and its goal to use crowdfunding initiatives as a catalyst to enable expansion and the Company's plans to for a direct listing on the Nasdaq, please visit MED-X Crowdfunding .

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

262-357-2918

MXRX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Med-X, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com