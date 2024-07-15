Apex Entertainment and 110 Grill Expand Sports Marketing Programs to Albany With College Basketball Legend

Siena College Basketball Coach Gerry McNamara Joins RAVentures' Roster of Athletes and Coaches Honored and Celebrated in Local Communities Across the Northeast

ALBANY, NY and WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Apex Entertainment®, a family entertainment destination for people of all ages, and 110 Grill®, the fastest growing allergy-friendly restaurant brand in the Northeast - with locations in Albany and Latham, NY - announce a new partnership with Siena College Basketball Coach Gerry McNamara. This new alliance marks the 14th relationship the brands have specially selected since 2021 to increase community connection in local markets.

Apex and 110 Grill have a longstanding commitment to supporting the best of the community and honoring excellence in youth and sports. Prior to this alliance with Coach McNamara and the Siena Saints, Apex and 110 Grill forged relationships with basketball great Buddy Boeheim, All-American Syracuse University football running back Sean Tucker, lacrosse phenom Megan Carney, former Providence College basketball guard Devin Carter (a top 2024 NBA Draft pick), and Adrian Autry, head basketball coach for the Syracuse Orange, to name a few. With this new three-year relationship with McNamara, Apex Entertainment Crossgates Mall and 110 Grill guests can expect meet-and-greets with the esteemed coach as soon as the 2024 pre-season and exciting appearances by the Siena Saints.

"We're so proud to be the hospitality group that remains committed to supporting these college athletes and sports greats to further connect with the communities in which we operate," said Rob Luzzi, senior director of marketing, RAVentures. "Apex and 110 Grill have enjoyed being part of the close-knit Albany community for over five years and I think this added partnership with such a beloved new sports leader in the region will bring even more exciting experiences to our Apex and 110 Grill guests."

This past March, Gerry McNamara was named the 19th head coach in Siena College men's basketball history. The Syracuse University legend and 2003 National Champion takes over the reins of the Saints after spending the past 15 years on staff with the Orange, which included nine NCAA Tournament appearances and trips to the Final Four in both 2013 and 2016.

McNamara wrapped up his magnificent collegiate playing career by earning Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American acclaim as a senior, while also being the recipient of the 2006 Chip Hilton Player of the Year Award, presented annually by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to a senior Division I men's basketball player who demonstrates outstanding character, leadership, and talent.

McNamara graduated from Syracuse in 2006 with his bachelor's degree in Speech Communications. A native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, he and his wife Katie are the proud parents to four children and currently reside in the Capitol region.

About 110 Grill®

110 Grill® is the fastest growing restaurant brand in New England. With 41 locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island, 110 Grill is recognized as one of the top allergy-friendly restaurant brands in the United States by AllergyEats and the best Gluten Free Multi-Unit Restaurant by New Hampshire Magazine. Headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, and established in 2014, 110 Grill is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies.

https://www.110grill.com/.

About Apex Entertainment®

Apex Entertainment® is a family entertainment destination for people of all ages. With four locations in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Albany and Syracuse, New York and Virginia Beach, Virginia, Apex Entertainment is the largest local space for indoor family fun with world class attractions all under one roof. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and established in 2017, Apex Entertainment is part of Westford-based RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.apexentertainment.com/.

