Reminder for Pure Cycle Corporation Annual Investor Day on July 17, 2024

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ Capital Market:PCYO) wants to remind those interested that on July 17, 2024, it will be hosting its annual Investor Day at Sky Ranch, the Company's master planned community from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. MST.

Join Mr. Harding for an in-person tour of Sky Ranch and the Company's valuable water assets together with a discussion highlighting observations from Denver's housing market, an in-depth review of Pure Cycle, its long-term growth strategies, and progress at Sky Ranch. The tour of Sky Ranch will focus on Phase 2 of the development, the single-family rental units, and a tour of the state-of-the-art water reclamation facility. Lunch will be provided.

If you're not able to join us for the tour, we will hold a Q&A which will be available for remote participation beginning at 12:00 PM MST. See registration information below.

To ensure we have proper space available for transportation and lunch, advanced registration is required. To register, go to www.purecyclewater.com/contact. Please complete the inquiry form, select "Register for the July 17, 2024 Investor Day", and type "Attending" in the provided message space before submitting.

Virtual Attendance for Q&A Session

For those that are unable to attend in person, we will host a Q&A session via Teams with an updated start time of 12:00 PM MST. To register to participate in the virtual Q&A please visit https://www.purecyclewater.com/register-2024-07-17, or email us at info@purecyclewater.com and we can add you to the calendar invite.

Company Information

Pure Cycle continues to grow and strengthen its operations, grow its balance sheet, and drive recurring revenues. We operate in three distinct business segments, each of which complements the other. At our core, we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider. In 2017, we launched our land development segment which develops master planned communities on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services. In 2021, we launched our newest line of business, the rental of single-family homes located at Sky Ranch, which provides long-term recurring revenues, furthers our land development operations, and adds more customers to our water resource segment.

Additional information, including our recent press releases and SEC filings, is available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Marc Spezialy, at 303-292-3456 or info@purecyclewater.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are all statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, such as statements about the following: our positioning to continue to grow through this market cycle; the completion and delivery of our rental units; timing of development at Sky Ranch; future tap sales and revenues; future home sales by our home builder customers; the affordability of our products; the strength of the Sky Ranch market; forecasts about our fiscal 2024 sales of water to oil and gas operators; our sales of lots; and our expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results include, without limitation: home mortgage interest rates, inflation, and other factors impacting the housing market and home sales; the risk factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2023; and those factors discussed from time to time in our press releases, public statement and documents filed or furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

