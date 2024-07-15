Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Announces Carbon Capture System Achieves 100% Removal From Fossil Fuel Power Plant Emissions

Separating water first from the exhaust stream now makes zero-carbon power generation possible

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company"), a growth-oriented diversified energy company, shared today the most recent announcement from ESG Clean Energy, LLC ("ESG") advising that ESG's carbon capture system has achieved capturing 100% of the CO2 from a combustion exhaust stream, making it possible for any internal combustion engine - big or small - to have no carbon dioxide emissions.

ESG's patented system consists of a two-step process: first removing the water from the exhaust and then capturing the CO2. Drying the exhaust more than doubles a CO2-adsorbent's capacity, enabling 100% of the carbon to be captured while simultaneously reducing the size and cost of the system, according to ESG.

Camber's wholly-owned subsidiary has licensed the intellectual property associated with ESG's clean energy and carbon-capture system for exclusive use in Canada and for multiple locations in the U.S.

ESG's Recent Announcement

Regarding the test results of its patented water removal system and carbon-capture prototype, on July 12, 2024 ESG issued a press release which stated, in part:

****

ESG Clean Energy's Carbon Capture System Achieves 100% Removal From Fossil Fuel Power Plant Emissions

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - (July 12, 2024) -- ESG Clean Energy, LLC, developers of power generation/carbon capture systems with zero carbon output, today announced that its carbon capture system has achieved capturing 100% of the CO2 from a combustion exhaust stream, making it possible for any internal combustion engine - big or small - to have no carbon dioxide emissions.

ESG's carbon capture system consists of a two-step process; first removing the water from the exhaust and then capturing the CO2. Drying the exhaust more than doubles a CO2-adsorbent's capacity, enabling 100% of the carbon to be captured while simultaneously reducing the size and cost of the system.

ESG's patented water removal and carbon capture system is designed for both large and small systems and can be retrofitted onto current operating power plants plus applied to mobile applications. ESG's water removal system consists of an advanced ceramic membrane incorporated into a unique mechanical cooling system. The carbon capture system utilizes readily available low-cost solid adsorbers that are nontoxic and easy to handle making the entire system very versatile and energy efficient.

Testing was conducted at the company's 4.4MW gas-powered power generation plant in Holyoke that serves the local electrical grid.

"This is a huge milestone for our development team and one we have been anticipating for a some time," said Nick Scuderi, President of ESG Clean Energy, LLC. "It's great to see the proof and the data that shows we are able to capture 100% of the C02 from an internal combustion engine."

ESG Clean Energy plans on implementing this technology across all its planned facilities and has licensed the technology to a subsidiary of Camber Energy (NYSE (Amex): CEI) for all of Canada and multiple locations in the United States.

[…]

****

About Camber Energy, Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc., Camber: (i) provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America; (ii) holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system; and (iii) has a majority interest in: (a) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (b) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Camber cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Camber does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Camber or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

