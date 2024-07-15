Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2024) - Red Cloud Securities Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Stewart as Managing Director, Equity Research, focusing on precious metals. This strategic hire expands the research team to five publishing analysts and three associates, positioning it as one of the largest mining-focused research teams in Canada.

Ron Stewart brings over three decades of experience in the mining and exploration industry, coupled with extensive capital markets expertise. His distinguished career includes executive roles at international major and junior companies such as Guyana Goldfields, Placer Dome, and Kinross, where he served as Vice President of Exploration. In addition, he has held significant positions in research and investment banking at Dundee Capital Markets, iA Capital, Clarus, and Macquarie.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ron Stewart to the Red Cloud Securities team," stated Bruce Tatters, CEO of Red Cloud Securities. "Ron's profound understanding of the mining sector and his proven track record in delivering top-tier research will be invaluable as we continue to grow our market presence."

David A. Talbot, Managing Director and Head of Research, remarked, "I am excited to collaborate with Ron again. His extensive experience in research, investment banking, and the mining industry will greatly benefit Red Cloud's clients."

Ron Stewart's appointment reinforces Red Cloud Securities' dedication to providing superior research and advisory services tailored to the unique needs of the mining industry. His strategic insights and leadership will further solidify the firm's reputation as a trusted advisor and partner to mining companies and investors globally.

"I am delighted to join the outstanding team of professionals at Red Cloud and look forward to serving our clients as best I can," he added.

For access to our industry research, please visit www.redcloudresearch.com.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is a CIRO-regulated investment dealer specializing in delivering comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing solutions to the junior resource sector. Founded by experienced capital markets professionals with a deep understanding of the junior mining industry, the company is committed to providing exceptional services.

