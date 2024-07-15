Complete Care Lakeview Announces Name Change to Complete Care Wayne Hills Rehab & Respiratory Center

WAYNE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Complete Care Lakeview, a leading provider of skilled nursing care in Wayne, NJ, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its history. Effective today, the facility will be operating under a new name: Complete Care Wayne Hills Rehab and Respiratory Center.

Complete Care Wayne Hills

This change comes as part of Complete Care's ongoing commitment to enhancing their services and better aligning with their mission of providing compassionate and quality care to their residents. The decision to rebrand reflects the organization's dedication to maintaining a modern and inclusive identity that resonates with their residents, their families, and the community.

"While our name is changing, our core values and dedication to exceptional care remain steadfast," said Ralph Muller, Administrator. "This rebranding represents our continued evolution as a trusted provider of skilled nursing care in Wayne, as well as throughout New Jersey, and we are excited about the opportunities it brings to better serve our residents," said Christina Fleming, Senior Vice President of Communications at Complete Care.

The transition to the new name will be seamless for current residents, their families, and staff. There will be no changes in ownership or management, and all contact information, services, and care standards will remain unchanged.

