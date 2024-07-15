Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Das nächste große Ding der Rohstoffwelt! Analyst gibt dieser Aktie 217 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.07.2024 14:50 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Complete Care Lakeview Announces Name Change to Complete Care Wayne Hills Rehab & Respiratory Center

WAYNE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Complete Care Lakeview, a leading provider of skilled nursing care in Wayne, NJ, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its history. Effective today, the facility will be operating under a new name: Complete Care Wayne Hills Rehab and Respiratory Center.

Complete Care Wayne Hills

Complete Care Wayne Hills

This change comes as part of Complete Care's ongoing commitment to enhancing their services and better aligning with their mission of providing compassionate and quality care to their residents. The decision to rebrand reflects the organization's dedication to maintaining a modern and inclusive identity that resonates with their residents, their families, and the community.

"While our name is changing, our core values and dedication to exceptional care remain steadfast," said Ralph Muller, Administrator. "This rebranding represents our continued evolution as a trusted provider of skilled nursing care in Wayne, as well as throughout New Jersey, and we are excited about the opportunities it brings to better serve our residents," said Christina Fleming, Senior Vice President of Communications at Complete Care.

The transition to the new name will be seamless for current residents, their families, and staff. There will be no changes in ownership or management, and all contact information, services, and care standards will remain unchanged.

For more information about Complete Care Wayne Hills, visit us online.

Contact Information

Christina Fleming
SVP Communications
cfleming@completecaremgmt.com

SOURCE: Complete Care Management

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.