Crown Electrokinetics: Crown Fiber Awarded an Additional Segment on Nevada Backbone Project

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in constructing fiber optic networks, today announced that it has been awarded an additional segment under its current agreement in Nevada which commenced in May.

This work complements, and is an extension of, an ongoing large backbone long haul fiber project that includes horizontal drilling and plowing work. Crown previously received two "clusters" of the project which are expected to generate approximately $5.7 million in gross revenues.

Corey Boaz, President of Construction for Crown Fiber Optics stated. "We are pleased to have been awarded this additional work for a great customer. Beyond the additional revenue the project brings, our being chosen speaks to the quality of work we are providing our customers and partners. Suffice it to say, we would not be awarded this additional opportunity if it were not for our continuing commitment to exceeding customer expectations. Our pipeline is growing not just through new customers, but repeat and additional business having earned our customers' trust."

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is comprised of two divisions, Fiber Optics and Electrokinetics Film. The Electrokinetics Film division is a smart glass technology and the creator of our Smart Window Insert based on its patented electrokinetic film. Crown's Fiber Optics division is a builder of underground fiber optic networks as well as other utility infrastructure projects.

