Orange County Bancorp, Inc.: Orange Bank & Trust Hires New Trust Officer

Cynthia Hand, Esq., Joins the Bank's Goshen Location

Orange Bank & Trust Company (the "Bank"), the banking subsidiary of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company")(Nasdaq:OBT), is pleased to announce that Cynthia Hand, Esq. has joined the Bank's Trust Services Division as Vice President and Trust Officer in Goshen.

"We are delighted to welcome Cynthia to our team," said Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO of Orange Bank & Trust Company. "Her combined skills in trusts and estate planning, and involvement in the local community, will complement our dedicated Trust team and support our efforts as we expand this growing area of expertise."

Cynthia comes to the Bank from J&G Law LLP, where she was an attorney in the Wills, Trust and Estates Department. She earned her Juris Doctor from Quinnipiac University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Muhlenberg College. She currently serves as a Village of Goshen Trustee and has previously served on several Town of Goshen municipal boards. She has been a member of the Women's Bar Association of Orange and Sullivan Counties Board for the past few years and is the current Immediate Past President.

The Bank's Trust Services Division, an arm of Orange Wealth Management, works collectively with the client's legal counsel, accountants and investment managers to create and implement a comprehensive plan to ensure that client objectives are met, and assets are properly preserved, protected and administered.

"I am thrilled to join Orange Bank & Trust, which has a long-standing reputation for exceptional service and commitment to its clients," said Cynthia. "I look forward to working with the talented team here to continue to build on that reputation and maintain strong relationships with our current and new clients, ensuring their financial goals are met with the highest level of professionalism and integrity."

About Orange Bank & Trust Company.

Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 130 years ago. It has grown through ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to 2.5 billion in total assets.

