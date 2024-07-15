Ten Luxury Cruise Connections Advisors Named Virtuoso Cruise Icons, Luxury Cruising's Most Prestigious Recognition

This recognition comes from the top consortium in the luxury travel industry. Virtuoso Travel Icons represent only 1% of all Virtuoso Travel advisors globally. Such acknowledgment serves as a way for Icons to enhance their clients' overall travel experience. Exclusive events and networking opportunities expand their knowledge and connections, offering guests greater value through special amenities and discounts usually unavailable to the general public.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Virtuoso®, the leading global network specializing in luxury and experiential travel, proudly recognizes 10 of Luxury Cruise Connections' travel advisors in Miami as 2024 Virtuoso Cruise Icon, a distinctive honor for advisors whose sales performance excels within the industry. Janet Quintana, Derek Avello, Steve Gulko, Will Dodson, Laura Bowman, Roger Powe, Monica Anderson, Diego Riveron, and Ruben Guzman join an elite group of 146 advisors across eight countries worldwide who have earned the Virtuoso Cruise Icon designation.





2024 Virtuoso Icon Cruise

"We extend our warmest congratulations to Luxury Cruise Connections' travel advisors for their well-deserved recognition as a Virtuoso Cruise Icon," said Virtuoso's Vice President of Cruise Melissa Araya. "They have demonstrated resilience, ingenuity, and a steadfast commitment to exceeding client expectations while supporting our cruise partners."

What does this mean for you, the traveler?

Booking your dream cruise with a Virtuoso Travel Icon advisor unlocks a world of exclusive benefits and unparalleled service. You can access enhanced experiences, featuring complimentary shipboard credits and Virtuoso-exclusive shore excursions, welcome aboard receptions, and dedicated onboard hosts.

Celebrating Our Virtuoso Travel Icons

We take immense pride in having 10 of these extraordinary advisors on our team. Their dedication to client satisfaction and passion for luxury travel shines through in everything they do. Here are some of their own words about this incredible achievement:

Derek Avello: "I'm truly humbled and honored to be recognized as a Virtuoso Icon. My clients are not just clients, they are like family to me, so I always focus on ensuring they receive the best experience possible."

Janet Quintana: "This global recognition is a true privilege, and I am grateful for achieving this significant milestone in my career. My goal is to continue sharing my passion for travel and making a positive impact by helping others discover the wonders of the world."

Will Dodson: "It's a tremendous achievement to be in the top 1% and to be able to be a part of such an amazing team! With everyone's efforts, anything is possible! My passion is Travel and I treat my customers like they are family."

Get to know our Virtuoso Travel Icons here, and let them craft the perfect luxury cruise itinerary for you. With their expertise and exclusive Virtuoso benefits, your next cruise will be an unforgettable adventure.

View the original press release on newswire.com.