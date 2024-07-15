CORAS Assessed 'Awardable' for Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace for Further Work in the DoD

MCLEAN, VA. / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / CORAS, a FedRAMP High Enterprise Decision Management SaaS platform, announced today that it has achieved "Awardable" status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.





CORAS Assessed Awardable for CDAO Tradewinds

graphic logo "awardable" for CDAO Tradewinds





The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense's (DoD's) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.

CORAS enables Federal defense and civilian organizations to access data insights and make critical decisions rapidly and efficiently by utilizing AI, NLP, and ML applications. CORAS, through its platform and vast data discovery toolset, brings disparate data and users together to collaborate on tasks, perform processes, and report in real time. CORAS is already at work in the DoD supporting a wide range of challenges at the portfolio, program, and project levels.

"We are proud to introduce CORAS to more government customers to deliver data readiness now via the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace," said Dan Naselius, President and CTO of CORAS. "We are honored to support the DoD's mission with a solution that is proven to accelerate decision management leveraging AI/NLP in an environment with speed, accuracy, and transparency."

CORAS' video, accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, demonstrates examples of CORAS' DoD applications operating in real time, from corralling disparate data and applying its predictive AI to explore data connections, as well as constructing what-if scenarios, understanding interdependencies, or creating dynamic reporting.

CORAS was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.

About CORAS: CORAS uses AI/natural language processing (NLP) and business analytics to provide real-time data and the decision advantage that leadership needs in a constant state of readiness. CORAS delivers core business processes, live reporting, and analysis to environments with complex, siloed data challenges. With no rip-and-replace requirements, CORAS is up and running in days, configured to work alongside existing programs to illuminate dark data and transform existing information. CORAS SaaS FedRAMP High runs on the Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router Network (NIPRNet) and Secure Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRNet) and has Impact Level (IL) 4/5 controls built-in through AWS GovCloud.

