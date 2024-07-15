Natchitoches, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2024) - LeAnn Boyd, CEO, joins top female executives from across the nation at the Women Leaders in Healthcare Conference, July 16 in Chicago. Taking the stage for the session, "Finding the Right Work-Life Balance," LeAnn will share insights that help women navigate personal and professional challenges.

Selected by Modern Healthcare as one of its Women Leaders for 2024, LeAnn is among an elite group of influential women working to improve the patient experience while advancing the objectives of their own organizations. Modern Healthcare annually celebrates outstanding contributions of women across the industry, highlighting their efforts to improve care delivery, promote health equity, shape policy and advance gender equality in healthcare leadership.

"Navigating a business landscape that is constantly changing, Liviniti is at the forefront of creative solutions for the pharmacy industry," says LeAnn. "On this journey, I am proud to lead a company embracing diversity and promoting career advancement for all - especially up-and-coming women leaders. I am honored to be among the group of exceptional women named to Modern Healthcare's Women Leaders, 2024."

The 14th annual Women Leaders in Healthcare Conference and Awards Luncheon offers opportunities for community building, empowerment, and personal and professional growth to established and emerging women leaders from all corners of healthcare. The event strives to build a community of leaders through thought-provoking content and unique networking opportunities.





LeAnn C. Boyd, PharmD - CEO and Founder

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10118/216301_f987af1ac4f55b94_001full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10118/216301_f987af1ac4f55b94_002full.jpg

About Liviniti

Liviniti is a pioneer in pharmacy benefit innovation. Built by pharmacists, the company offers pass-through pricing within a fully transparent business model that delivers meaningful savings to clients and optimal health outcomes to members. Founded in 2011 as Southern Scripts and rebranded to Liviniti, the new name reinforces the power of medication to change lives through infinite possibilities. With an approach that delivers savings, clinical value, exceptional service and management of high-cost medications, Liviniti provides pharmacy benefit services to regional and national employers across the U.S. For more information, visit liviniti.com.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/216301

SOURCE: Liviniti