Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2024) - Nickel North Exploration Corp. (TSXV: NNX) ("Nickel North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its management team is actively evaluating exploration and development assets in the continents of Africa and Asia.

Since establishing the initial resource at the Hawk Ridge nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum project and the planned sale of the asset to a previous suitor, the Company, led by CEO Tony Guo, has been diligently working to expand NNX's asset base beyond its Canadian holdings. The Company continues to engage with potential partners to further develop the Hawk Ridge project through joint ventures or option agreements.

The evaluated exploration and development projects, which range from early exploration to near-term production, include assets in both precious and battery metals. NNX benefits from the significant expertise and network of its major shareholder, Sinotech, which holds over 50% ownership, in these regions. Below are summaries of mineral projects the Nickel North team has recently visited and initiated discussions for joint ventures and acquisitions, aiming to create long-term shareholder value:

Kyrgyzstan Republic: Copper-gold exploration permit with past discovery of anomalous gold-copper within a 400 km² area.

Kenya: Gold projects within a 200 km² area.

Tanzania: Gold projects within a 10 km² area.

Zambia: Copper and gold projects within a 100 km² area.

Liberia: Gold exploration license within a 78 km² area.

Other potential projects in African, Asia and East European.

Tony Guo, CEO of Nickel North, states, "We appreciate the support of our loyal institutional and retail shareholders following the conclusion of the Hawk Ridge option with our previous partner. As we continue to work on generating value from that asset, we have remained active, focusing on countries and projects which can maximize shareholder value. Please feel free to reach out to us with any inquiries. Mining projects and developments take time, and with the current disconnect between metal prices and equity valuations, we believe now is a great time for acquisitions. On behalf of the Board and the Nickel North management team, we thank our stakeholders for their patience and long-term confidence in our vision."

About Nickel North Exploration

Nickel North Exploration is a Canada-based exploration company focused on defining a Cu-Ni-Co-PGE mineral resource at its Hawk Ridge Project in Northern Quebec. The board of directors, advisor committee and management team are experienced, successful mine finders. The property consists of a 50 km long belt of strong magmatic Cu-Ni-Co-PGE occurrences covering 179.67 km2. Quebec is a mining-friendly jurisdiction. Nickel North Exploration is a conscientious corporate citizen maintains good relations with local Inuit communities and is committed to sustainable development. For more information on the company, please visit www.nnexploration.com or follow Company on Twitter at https://twitter.com/nickelnorth.

Nickel North Exploration Corp. has been identified as a key player in the Critical and Strategic Minerals value chain by Quebec's Ministry of Economics and Innovation (MEI) in 2021 (Quebec Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals 2020-2025 (quebec.ca), which is part of Quebec's Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Metals (QPDCSM) and aims to stimulate the exploration and mining of SCMs, their transformation and recycling.

