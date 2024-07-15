Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2024) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended May 31, 2024.

"Over the past year, we have sustained revenue growth each quarter for an average growth of 9.1%. This growth follows recent product investments into our core Play MPE platform," stated Fred Vandenberg, President and CEO. "We continue to invest in the core Play MPE platform to facilitate scalable growth, invest in new products to add new addressable markets, while concurrently enhancing our marketing strategy to drive further revenue increases."

Financial Highlights

Q3 2024 vs Q3 2023

Revenue of $1.2M, an increase of 8.2% (FX adjusted - 8.5%)

Global independent record label growth of 11.9%

Net income of $0.13M

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.22M

During the third quarter of the fiscal 2024, under a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), the Company repurchased 149,900 shares for a total cost of $0.16 million. During the nine months ended May 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 459,200 shares for a total cost of $0.47 million. The NCIB ceased on May 2, 2024 and has not been renewed.

Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Webinar

Destiny Media Technologies will hold a live webinar on Monday, July 15, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended May 31, 2024.

Date: Monday, July 15, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time at the following:

https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/ or by clicking on the Webinar Registration Form.

Attendees of the webinar can submit questions voluntarily during the live presentation. Cameras will remain off for all attendees throughout the session. Microphones will also remain muted unless an attendee chooses to engage in verbal questions, similar to the format used in traditional conference calls.

The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information.

For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:

Direct dial in US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 360 209 5623 or More International numbers

Webinar ID: 817 1581 2583

Attendees participating via dial-in will not have access to the webinar video stream or the question and answer functions.

A recording of the webinar will be available after the event at https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2023, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov .

Contact:

Fred Vandenberg

CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

604 609 7736 x236

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)





Three months ended May 31,



Nine months ended May 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

























Service revenue $ 1,155,442

$ 1,068,007

$ 3,296,582

$ 2,987,786



















Cost of revenue















Hosting costs

35,036



30,555



95,692



84,040

Internal engineering support

14,249



12,707



44,245



38,160

Customer support

80,746



72,001



250,721



216,237

Third-party and transactions costs

20,013



18,490



58,150



51,357



150,044



133,753



448,808



389,794 Gross margin

1,005,398



934,254



2,847,774



2,597,992





87.0%



87.5%



86.4%



87.0%

Operating expenses















General and administrative

159,940



314,387



513,087



652,793

Sales and marketing

280,308



237,834



781,166



670,360

Product development

356,599



247,392



1,084,329



823,722

Depreciation and amortization

87,760



37,182



255,884



109,513



884,607

836,795

2,634,466

2,256,388 Income from operations

120,791



97,459



213,308



341,604



















Other income















Interest and other income

13,685



9,593



40,672



26,038 Net income before income tax $ 134,476

$ 107,052

$ 253,980

$ 367,642

Current income tax expense

-



-



-



(3,600 ) Net income $ 134,476

$ 107,052

$ 253,980

$ 364,042

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(16,714 )

1,429



(27,065 )

(109,977 ) Total comprehensive income $ 117,762

$ 108,481

$ 226,915

$ 254,065



















Net income per common share















Basic and diluted $ 0.01

$ 0.01

$ 0.03

$ 0.04

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

9,689,303



10,123,984



9,846,942



10,124,168

Diluted

9,722,035



10,123,984



9,888,441



10,124,168



DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





May 31,

2024



August 31,

2023





(unaudited)



(audited)

ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,390,887

$ 2,002,769

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $40,950

(August 31, 2023 - $41,331)

682,359



432,501

Other receivables

69,915



58,519

Prepaid expenses

69,429



72,014

Deposits

31,995



32,214 Total current assets

2,244,585



2,598,017











Property and equipment, net

474,902



642,207

Intangible assets, net

970,663



645,474

Total assets $ 3,690,150 $ 3,885,698









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current







Accounts payable $ 88,269

$ 110,203

Accrued liabilities

298,847



267,144

Deferred revenue

36,930



34,710 Total current liabilities

424,046



412,057 Total liabilities

424,046

412,057









Commitments and contingencies

-



-











Stockholders' equity







Common stock, par value $0.001, authorized 20,000,000 shares.

Issued and outstanding - 9,637,410 shares (August 31, 2023 - 10,096,610 shares)

9,637



10,096

Additional paid-in capital

8,808,678



9,242,671

Accumulated deficit

(5,050,387 )

(5,304,367 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(501,824 )

(474,759 ) Total stockholders' equity

3,266,104



3,473,641 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,690,150

$ 3,885,698

