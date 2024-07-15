Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Games partner P&G unites with Paris 2024 and World Champion French Stylist Raphaël Perrier to provide superior haircare and grooming services for the 22,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and staff staying in the Olympic and Paralympic Village of Paris 2024

Leading up to, and during the Games, the Beauty Grooming Salon in the Olympic and Paralympic Village of Paris 2024 will offer athletes access to complimentary services from Braun , Gillette , Head Shoulders , Mielle , and Pantene , helping them look and feel their best so they can give their all at the Olympic and Paralympic Games

From 'Medal Sweep' to 'Mane Event', 'Goatee for Gold' to 'Stadium Stubble', P&G brands unveil the looks of the Games with the Beauty Grooming Salon Look Book.

With less than two weeks until the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, Procter Gamble, a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, celebrated the official opening of the Beauty Grooming Salon located in the heart of the Olympic and Paralympic Village Plaza of Paris 2024. The Salon will offer athletes and their staff accessible and inclusive haircare, grooming and nail treatments, using superior products from P&G brands Pantene, Head Shoulders, Mielle, Gillette and Braun. Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily from July 18 to August 13 for the Olympic Games and August 23 to September 10 for the Paralympic Games, the Salon will offer more services and products than ever before.

The Beauty Grooming Salon of the Olympic and Paralympic Village of Paris 2024 will be operated by esteemed French stylist Raphaël Perrierand his team of expert stylists and barbers, renowned for their technical mastery and long-standing heritage in premium hairdressing. Working in partnership with P&G brands, the Raphaël Perrier team will combine high-quality services with P&G's top-performing products to help athletes look and feel at the top of their game, so they are ready for their ultimate performance.

"This is an immense honor for me and my teams to bring our expertise to serve athletes at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris," said Raphaël Perrier. "The Beauty Grooming Salon is a 'jewel' in the heart of the Olympic and Paralympic Village and I'm very proud to work there with P&G's brands to offer athletes a moment of well-being and styles that will help them show up with confidence on the field."

Ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Village of Paris 2024 opening, P&G brands have unveiled the Beauty Grooming Salon Look Book, a selection of carefully curated styles inspired by the athleticism and triumph of the Games. The 'Look Book' showcases the 20 complimentary styles on offer to Olympians and Paralympians staying in the Olympic and Paralympic Village. Examples of the styles include:

Parisian Pony from Pantene A perfect ponytail, and classic but ever-modern look. Always a winner, delivering a championship finish.

from A perfect ponytail, and classic but ever-modern look. Always a winner, delivering a championship finish. Champion Curl from Mielle A stunning crown of natural curls with a first-class finish, to create a winning look that's fit for sporting royalty.

from A stunning crown of natural curls with a first-class finish, to create a winning look that's fit for sporting royalty. Sprint Finish from H ead Shoulders A speedy, and razor-sharp cut, never not working to help stand out before, during and after competition.

from A speedy, and razor-sharp cut, never not working to help stand out before, during and after competition. Boss Beard from Braun The all-conquering "beard of belief" for a big-time performer who leads from the front.

from The all-conquering "beard of belief" for a big-time performer who leads from the front. Game Face from GilletteClean and fast with meticulous preparation and smooth execution, the perfect way to prepare any game face for competition.

European Champion Mélanie De Jesus Dos Santos, Gymnastics, France noted,"As thousands of athletes from around the world converge in Paris this summer, it's exciting to see P&G brands offering diverse and dynamic beauty and grooming looks for athletes. I'm looking forward to seeing each athlete's personal style on display throughout the Games."

With 22,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and staff staying within the Olympic and Paralympic Village of Paris 2024, P&G brands are proud to be supporting the everyday demands of each as they prepare to compete for the podium.

"The Olympic and Paralympic Games are hugely inspirational for so many, including those who use our products. The passion and devotion to perform at the highest level is also an inspiration for us at P&G," said Artur Litarowicz, Head of Beauty Category, Europe. "Whether it is to provide great hair that is strong and healthy-looking, hair and scalp that is free from dandruff or a shave that is clean and smooth, we look forward to welcoming the world's greatest athletes with our irresistibly superior propositions, ensuring athletes look and feel their best as they step out on the world's biggest stage to perform at their highest level."

In addition to supporting Paris 2024's operation of the Beauty Grooming Salon, P&G brands will also support athletes with a range of products and services across the Olympic and Paralympic Village, including a first-ever Nursery with Pampers, Dental Clinic with Oral-B and Laundry Rooms supplied by Ariel. P&G will also provide complimentary period protection products in the bathrooms throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Village, and Welcome Kits to all athletes featuring several P&G brands.

About P&G's Olympic Paralympic Games Program

P&G has been a Worldwide Partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 2010. In July 2020, P&G announced the extension of its worldwide partnership with the Olympic Games through the LA28 Games, including global rights with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the Paralympic Games. Since becoming a Worldwide Partner of the Olympic Games, the Company and its brands including Always, Tide, Ariel, Gillette and Head Shoulders have partnered with more than 500 athletes to shine a light on their daily commitment to be the best they can be, just as P&G brands commit to delivering superior performance for people who count on the brands in their everyday lives.

About Procter Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

