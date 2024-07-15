Germany-based Energielenker has developed a "self-learning" energy management system that controls energy flows in buildings with PV systems, using AI algorithms to analyze data from all relevant components. From pv magazine Germany Germany's Energielenker has launched a new energy management system that learns user behavior in buildings to optimize electricity generation and electric vehicle charging schedules. Its Enbas system is designed for both residential and commercial buildings. Enbas integrates the company's Lobas dynamic load management system, which controls electric vehicle fleet ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...