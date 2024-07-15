Greenpro Capital Corp.: Greenpro Capital Corp and Green-X Corp Forms Strategic Alliance with Bank Islam Trust Company Ltd.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Green-X Corp ("GreenX"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenpro Capital Corp, is pleased to announce, today, it has secured digital assets valued more than US$100 million directly under its ownership. These digital assets consist of a portfolio of Security Tokens and Stablecoins, which further enhance the value and credibility of GreenX as a regulated centralized exchange.

In addition, we are pleased to announce the strengthening of our alliances with the signing of a strategic partnership between Greenpro Capital Corp., GreenX, and Bank Islam Trust Company (Labuan) Ltd ("Bank Islam Trust"). This collaboration aims to form a strategic business alliance to offer a wide range of products and services, focusing on establishing Labuan entities using Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (LIBFC) as the main jurisdiction. Our goal is to promote Labuan as the main hub for the Islamic Digital Asset Centre (IDAC) for high-net-worth and potential clients.

Dr. CK Lee, Group Chief Executive Officer of Greenpro Capital Corp, stated, "We are extremely excited to have Bank Islam Trust as our strategic partner to penetrate the Muslim and Middle East communities. There is a huge demand for digital asset investments from the Middle East, and we will structure our STO and RWA assets as alternative investment products to cater to their demand."

About Bank Islam Trust Company (Labuan) Ltd

Bank Islam Trust Company (Labuan) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad, was established in 20 November 2003. As a pioneering Trust Company in Labuan, it specialises in offering Shariah-compliant wealth management products, including Labuan Trust, Labuan Foundation, and Labuan Company establishment, ensuring adherence to Shariah principles across its operations. For more information regarding the products and services provided by Bank Islam Trust Company (Labuan) Ltd, please visit https://www.bankislamtrust.com.my or contact the main office at +6087451 807/809

About Green-X Corp

Green-X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and operates one of the world's leading Shariah-Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange licensed under Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.io/

About Greenpro Capital Corp

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, and Green-X for STOs, health and wellness as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

GRNQ has 7,575,813 shares issued and outstanding with a float of 4,089,641 shares

