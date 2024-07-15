The "Germany Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The E-commerce market in Germany is expected to grow by 10.04% on annual basis to reach US$64.3 billion in 2024.. The E-commerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 8.29% during 2024-2028. The E-commerce Gross Merchandise Value in Germany will increase from US$58.4 billion in 2023 to reach US$88.4 billion by 2028.

The B2C e-commerce market is poised to grow at a steady rate over the medium term in Germany. The pandemic-driven shopping behavior has resulted in more and more retailers expanding online activities.

To engage with online shoppers, e-commerce marketplaces are forging strategic alliances to launch new shopping experiences. Innovative startups are also emerging in the sector and are raising venture capital and private equity rounds to scale their business.

E-commerce platforms are launching new shopping experiences for online buyers in Germany

Amid the fast-growing competitive landscape, e-commerce platforms are seeking to attract more buyers by launching innovative shopping experiences catering to the needs of different demographics in Germany.

JD Worldwide, the cross-border e-commerce platform from JD.com, has partnered with the city of Munich, Bavaria, and digital marketing agency Hylink to create the Bayern Selectives Pavilion. The special online store is tailored to make it easy for Chinese shoppers to explore and buy a diverse range of products and cultural items from Bavaria in one place. The first set of brands introduced in the store include Roeckl, Die Rockmacherin, Werner Christ, and Online Pens.

eBay, in September 2023, announced a rollout of a fresh shopping and selling experience in Germany called eBay Lokal. This initiative allows businesses to enhance their visibility on eBay Lokal, enabling consumers to make local online purchases from these commercial sellers. The firm has revealed that the initiative has improved the visibility and ease of finding locally available items on eBay.de, both in search results and other areas of the platform. They have also revamped several processes and introduced product changes to simplify the experience of selling, buying, and collecting items locally.

Innovative e-commerce-focused startups are raising funding from venture capital and private equity firms

To offer smaller retailers a fighting chance in a sector that is dominated by online behemoths like Amazon and Zalando, innovative e-commerce startups are emerging in the sector in Germany. These startups are now seeking funding from venture capital and private equity firms.

VisionAI, in October 2023, announced that the firm had €5 million as part of its seed funding round, which was led by HV Capital. The firm, notably, leverages artificial intelligence to provide e-commerce merchants with better search results and cross-selling opportunities.

Amazon, for instance, earns significant revenue through its cross-selling and recommendation engine. This is a clear indication that the services offered by VisionAI are relevant for the growth of the e-commerce sector. In the initial 15 months of its operations, the startup has generated a revenue of €1.5 million in sales.

With the fresh capital, the publisher expects VisionAI to invest in product development and business expansion over the medium term.

Amazon is leading the cross-border sales for small and medium enterprises in Germany

With the widespread popularity of Amazon as a leading sales channel in the global market, it is no surprise that small and medium enterprises are using the marketplaces to drive sales and revenue growth in Germany.

Amazon, in 2022, had more than 47,500 German SMEs registered on the platform. This shows the popularity of Amazon among small businesses in the European market. Amazon further revealed that these SMEs had an average of one hundred thousand euros in cross-border sales. While the firm had not revealed revenue growth data for overall SME sales in Germany, it announced that 725 million products were traded through the marketplace by SMEs in 2022.

With digitalization growing among small businesses, the publisher expects this number to have further increased in 2023 and the trend is projected to continue in 2024 as well. As a result, Amazon is expected to keep dominating the German e-commerce market over the medium term.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of E-commerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Germany. It details market opportunity across key B2C verticals Retail Shopping, Travel Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Germany.

The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities.

In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the E-commerce industry in Germany.

Companies Featured

Amazon

Lidl

MediaMarkt

OTTO

Zalando

Booking.com

Expedia

FlixBus

HolidayCheck

Trivago

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $64.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $88.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Germany

Report Scope

This report provides a detailed data-driven look at the Germany Ecommerce industry, covering various segments and highlighting areas of interest across the verticals in the industry. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future forecast.

Germany Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Germany User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

User Statistics

Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Germany Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Germany Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Germany Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Germany Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Germany Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music video, toys hobby, auto)

Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train bus, taxi service, hotels resorts)

Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies events, theme parks gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

Germany Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

Germany Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Germany Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

Germany Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028)

Website Based

Live Streaming

Germany Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Cross Border

Domestic

Germany Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Mobile

Desktop

Germany Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

Germany Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Germany Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028)

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

Germany Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bs4r3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240715465108/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900