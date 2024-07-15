EQS-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Bond

PRESS RELEASE 15 July 2024 Fiven ASA publishes sustainability-linked bond progress report As announced on 21 June 2024, Fiven ASA ("Fiven") intends to redeem its outstanding EUR 110,000,000 senior secured sustainability-linked floating rate bonds with ISIN SE0021148764 (the "Bonds"). In accordance with the terms and conditions for the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions"), a Sustainability-Linked Bond Progress Report (as defined in the Terms and Conditions) has been published as of today and is available on Fiven's website. Fiven will publish a separate call notice before the redemption of the Bonds in accordance with Terms and Conditions. For further information, please contact: Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager

Telephone: +47 975 10 481

Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com This information is information that Fiven ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:00 CET on 15 July 2024.



