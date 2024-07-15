BCM One Named to Prestigious MES Midmarket 100

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today that MES Computing, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized BCM One on its 2024 MES Midmarket 100 list.

The MES Midmarket 100 recognizes top vendors that have proven themselves to be forward-thinking technology providers offering products and services that support midmarket organizations and drive growth and innovation for those customers.

MES Computing defines the midmarket as an organization with an annual revenue of $50 million-$2 billion and/or 100-2,500 total supported users/seats. Companies were selected based on their go-to-market strategy, how they serve the midmarket, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

"Midmarket companies represent a wide spectrum of technology needs," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "Whether they're transitioning from smaller-scale deployments they've outgrown or are strategically adopting enterprise-grade capabilities - or anything in between - BCM One's broad portfolio and requirements-first approach is ideal."

"The MES Computing Midmarket 100 list recognizes the industry's key vendors that are invested in meeting the technology needs of midmarket organizations. The products and services offered by these manufacturers are helping midmarket businesses innovate, grow and thrive," said Samara Lynn, senior editor, MES Computing, The Channel Company. "Midmarket businesses are a critical driver of the U.S. economy, and we look forward to seeing how our Midmarket 100 honorees continue to serve this vital market segment."

###

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is the leading NextGen Communications and Managed Services provider. Serving over 20,000 customers worldwide and 5,000+ channel partners, BCM One offers telecom solutions supporting the critical network infrastructure of global businesses, including: Enterprise Voice for MS Teams, Cisco Webex and Zoom; Global Managed Connectivity; UCaaS; SIP Trunking; Managed SD-WAN; Security and Technology Expense Optimization. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by their mission statement, "To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

For Media Inquiries:;

Paula Como Kauth, Chief Marketing Officer, BCM One

Office: 212.906.7255 | pckauth@bcmone.com

ABOUT THE CHANNEL COMPANY

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Samara Lynn

The Channel Company

slynn@thechannelcompany.com

Contact Information

Paula Como Kauth

Chief Marketing Officer

pckauth@bcmone.com

SOURCE: BCM One

View the original press release on newswire.com.