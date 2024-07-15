Pale Blue Earth, Inc: Pale Blue Earth Awarded Defense Innovation Unit Contract to Develop Battery Platform

Innovative collaboration with leading technology firms to advance military battery solutions

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Paleblue, renowned for creating the world's best USB rechargeable lithium batteries, has been selected by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to prototype the first of the Operational Single Cell for Accessory Readiness (OSCAR) batteries as part of DIU's FAStBat program. This initiative seeks to provide high-performance, sustainable, and domestically produced energy storage to reduce the battery burden on soldiers in the field.

The OSCAR battery platform is designed to offer a more efficient and reliable power source for various military accessories. Paleblue, as the prime contractor, will work closely with several key vendors: Product Creation Studio for battery management and housing integration, NanoGraf for advanced silicon anode technology, and South 8 Technologies for their innovative LiGas electrolyte.

"We are honored to be chosen by the Defense Innovation Unit to lead the development of the OSCAR battery platform," said Tom Bishop, CEO of Paleblue. "This collaboration with our esteemed partners will not only enhance the performance and safety of military batteries but also align with our commitment to sustainability and innovation."

DIU's Soldier- Power prototypes, including OSCAR and STUB (Small Tactical Universal Battery), aim to simplify and enhance battery solutions for military use. OSCAR will specifically address the need for an AA-sized rechargeable battery capable of withstanding extreme conditions while providing reliable power for soldiers' equipment.

Paleblue's commitment to cutting-edge technology and sustainable solutions positions it uniquely to meet the rigorous demands of military applications.

About Paleblue Paleblue specializes in creating the world's best USB rechargeable lithium batteries, offering high-performance, sustainable alternatives to disposable batteries. By innovating in battery technology, Paleblue aims to reduce environmental impact while providing superior power solutions. Learn more: www.paleblueearth.com

About Product Creation Studio Product Creation Studio, based in Seattle, specializes in developing innovative product designs and offers end-to-end services that include design, engineering, and manufacturing solutions. Their expertise in battery management and housing integration is critical to the success of high-tech projects. Learn more: www.productcreationstudio.com

About South 8 Technologies South 8 has pioneered LiGas®, a liquefied gas electrolyte that dramatically improves the energy performance, safety and cost of lithium-ion batteries. Headquartered in California, the company is led by a team of battery technology experts and supported by investors that include Anzu Partners, LG Energy Solution, Lockheed Martin, Shell, Porsche Ventures, Taiyo Nippon Sanso and Foothill Ventures. Learn more: www.south8.com.

About NanoGraf NanoGraf is an advanced battery material company whose patented silicon-anode technology enables longer-lasting, higher-energy, and higher-power lithium-ion batteries. NanoGraf works with over 50 companies, including some of the world's leading consumer electronics, household appliance, and power tool brands, and over 12 strategic partners in electric mobility. Learn more: www.nanograf.com

