DuJour Select: Eytan Sugarman Revitalizes Iconic New York Establishments: White Horse Tavern and Hunt & Fish Club NYC in Exclusive Interview with DuJour Media's Jason Binn

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Eytan Sugarman, a renowned entrepreneur and restaurateur, is proud to announce the continued success and revitalization of two of New York City's most iconic dining establishments: the White Horse Tavern and Hunt & Fish Club NYC. In an exclusive interview with Jason Binn, Founder and CEO of DuJour Media, Sugarman shared insights into the transformation of these historic venues, his other ventures including Hudson Street Hospitality, The Paris Cafe, Ambra NYC, and Made In New York Pizza, and his vision for their future.

White Horse Tavern: A Historic Revival

The White Horse Tavern, located in the heart of Greenwich Village, is one of New York's oldest and most beloved bars, known for its rich literary history and cultural significance. Under Sugarman's visionary leadership, and with the support of Jason Binn and DuJour Media, the White Horse Tavern has undergone a thoughtful restoration that preserves its historic charm while introducing modern enhancements to elevate the dining and social experience.

In the interview, Sugarman expressed his dedication to maintaining the White Horse Tavern's legacy: "We are committed to preserving the cultural and historical significance of the White Horse Tavern while making it a contemporary destination for new generations. Our renovations honor the storied past of this establishment while ensuring it remains a vibrant and welcoming space."

Patrons can enjoy a refreshed menu that combines classic pub fare with contemporary culinary twists, along with an extensive selection of craft beers, signature cocktails, and fine wines. The White Horse Tavern continues to be a gathering place for artists, writers, and locals, celebrating its heritage as a cornerstone of New York City's cultural landscape.

Hunt & Fish Club NYC: A Modern Classic

Located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, Hunt & Fish Club NYC is a premier dining destination that exemplifies luxury and sophistication. Since its inception, the restaurant has been a favorite among celebrities, business leaders, and discerning diners seeking an unparalleled culinary experience.

Eytan Sugarman's influence is evident in every aspect of Hunt & Fish Club NYC, from its opulent interior design to its meticulously crafted menu. The restaurant offers a contemporary take on classic steakhouse and seafood dishes, featuring the finest ingredients and impeccable presentation.

During the interview, Sugarman shared, "Our goal at Hunt & Fish Club NYC is to provide an exceptional dining experience that exceeds our guests' expectations. We have created a space where elegance and comfort coexist, making every visit a memorable occasion."

In addition to its exquisite cuisine, Hunt & Fish Club NYC boasts a curated wine list, innovative cocktails, and impeccable service, solidifying its reputation as one of New York City's top dining destinations.

A Diverse Portfolio of Success

Eytan Sugarman's entrepreneurial spirit extends beyond White Horse Tavern and Hunt & Fish Club NYC. His other ventures, including Hudson Street Hospitality, The Paris Cafe, Ambra NYC, and Made In New York Pizza, showcase his versatility and commitment to excellence in the culinary world.

Hudson Street Hospitality is known for managing and operating top-tier dining establishments that emphasize quality and innovation. The Paris Cafe, a historic venue in South Street Seaport, offers a unique dining experience with a blend of traditional and contemporary dishes. Ambra NYC is a chic, modern Italian restaurant that has quickly become a favorite among food enthusiasts. Made In New York Pizza is celebrated for its authentic New York-style pizza, made with the finest ingredients and traditional techniques.

A Partnership with Jason Binn and DuJour Media

This revitalization project has gained significant attention and support from Jason Binn and DuJour Media. Known for their influence in the luxury lifestyle space, DuJour Media is dedicated to showcasing the finest experiences and destinations. Binn's collaboration with Sugarman brings additional prestige and visibility to these iconic establishments.

Reflecting on the partnership, Jason Binn remarked, "Working with Eytan to celebrate and elevate these historic and luxurious dining destinations has been a rewarding experience. Through DuJour, we are excited to share the stories and successes of White Horse Tavern, Hunt & Fish Club NYC, and his other ventures with our audience."

For More Information

For further information please contact Pat Davis with the contact information below.

Press Contact:

Info@DuJour.com

646-706-7669

SOURCE: DuJour Select

View the original press release on accesswire.com