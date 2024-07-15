HYCU, Inc.: HYCU® Named a Finalist in CRN's 2024 Tech Innovator Awards

HYCU R-Cloud Continues to Drive Recognition for Its Innovative Approach to Modern And SaaS Data Protection

Boston, Massachusetts, July 15, 2024, a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud services and SaaS, and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named HYCU R-Cloudas a finalist for the 2024 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. HYCU is being recognized for R-Cloud in the Data Protection, Management, and Resiliency category.

This annual award showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 36 distinct technology categories ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. The 2024 winners were selected by a panel of CRN editors who reviewed hundreds of vendor entries and solution provider testimonials. Standout innovators were selected as finalists based on a number of criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.

HYCU R-Cloud, is a single, integrated SaaS platform that offers enterprise class automated backup, granular recovery, data migration, and disaster recovery across on-premises, multi-cloud platforms, cloud services, and SaaS applications. Delivered as a true cloud-native SaaS solution, HYCU R-Cloud is built on an agentless architecture, eliminating unnecessary additional hardware or software. A key component of R-Cloud is HYCU R-Graphthat provides data estate discovery and visualization, supporting more than 70 data sources. In January 2024, HYCU made HYCU R-Cloud easy to extend to new data sources to protect at scale and to help cover new data sources efficiently and easily through the HYCU Generative AI Initiative. This Initiative helped to seamlessly integrate generative AI technology, including Anthropics' AI assistant Claude with R-Cloud, redefining the development process of data protection integrations and creating an easy-to-use way to create SaaS integrations. This innovation helps partners to develop and reduce the time to build new data protection modules from weeks to hours. This is a stark contrast in the time it may take legacy data protection providers to build and add new protection capabilities to data sources.

"We are pleased to recognize the commitment to continuous innovation among this year's CRN Tech Innovator Award finalists. Each of these vendors delivers cutting-edge technology that meets evolving customer needs and creates new opportunities for solution providers and the broader IT channel ecosystem," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel company. "We look forward to future innovations from the recipients and to seeing how their solution provider partners use these offerings as the foundation of new, inventive solutions."

"As we know, the proliferation of SaaS application use and the need for modern data protection to make critical SaaS application data available and recoverable, has never been higher," said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU. "We developed HYCU R-Cloud to address the data protection challenges of existing on-premises infrastructure to the emerging needs of Cloud Services and Platforms and SaaS application data. None of what we have accomplished would have been possible without a team of engineers that are immersed in multi-platform, database, and SaaS application backup, restoration, and availability. Thank you to CRN's editors for the selection, we are excited to see R-Cloud gain the recognition it so thoroughly deserves."

The Tech Innovator Awards Finalists can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators. Winners will be announced on crn.com on August 7, 2024 and will be featured in the August issue of CRN.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native and SaaS environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. As an award-winning and recognized visionary in the industry, HYCU solutions eliminate complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make the world safer. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data protection, anywhere, everywhere. HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

