3D Printing Market to Transcend USD 110.29 Billion Valuation by 2031, Use of Additive Manufacturing to Bolster Market Development | SkyQuest Technology

WESTFORD, Mass., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to SkyQuest, the global 3D Printing Market size was valued at USD 16.64 Billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 20.65 Billion in 2023 to USD 110.29 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period (2024-2031).
3D printing refers to the use of printing technology to create 3-dimensional products/objects. The growing use of additive manufacturing around the world and advancements in 3D printing technology are projected to bolster 3D printing market development in the future. The market is still relatively new and investing in almost any segment would pay off big time for 3D printing providers. The global 3D printing market is segmented into offerings, technology, process, application, material, vertical, and region.
Download a detailed overview:
https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/3d-printing-market
3D Printing Market Overview:
Report Coverage
Details
Market Revenue in 2023
$ 20.65 billion
Estimated Value by 2031
$ 110.29 billion
Growth Rate
Poised to grow at a CAGR of 23.3%
Forecast Period
2024-2031
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
Offerings, Technology, Process, Application, Material and Vertical
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America
Report Highlights
Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
Key Market Opportunities
Use of sustainable 3D printing materials and filaments
Key Market Drivers
Use of advanced manufacturing practices and advancements in 3D printing technologies
Segments covered in 3D Printing Market are as follows:
- Offering
- Hardware, Software, and Services
- Technology
- Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM), Stereolithography (SLA), Selective Laser, Sintering (SLS), Poly-jet Printing/Multi-jet Printing (MJP), Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Digital Light Processing (DLP), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Other
- Process
- Powder Bed Fusion, Vat Photopolymerization, Binder Jetting, Material Extrusion, Material Jetting, Other
- Application
- Prototyping, Tooling, Functional Part Manufacturing
- Material
- Polymer, Metal, Ceramic
- Vertical
- Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Architecture & Construction, Consumer Products, Education, Industrial, Energy, Printed Electronics, Others
Request Free Customization of this report:
https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/3d-printing-market
Development of New 3D printing Hardware Components to Be Prime Focus of Companies
3D printing companies should target the development of novel 3D printers and other hardware components that can make 3D printing more affordable. Multiple unique hardware components are required to make 3D printing possible, and this is why companies are targeting the development of these components to maximize their business scope. Making affordable 3D printers and 3D printing filaments will be the prime focus of all 3D printing market players in the future.
The need for advanced software to 3D print complex components is also increasing at a robust pace. 3D printing providers should also focus on the development of new software for 3D printing to maximize their business scope. New companies can specifically target this segment as software development requires less capital compared to hardware development.
Simple Operation of Stereolithography Technology Allows It Dominate the Market
Stereolithography has been used in printing for a long time and it is still a preferred technology owing to its simple operating mechanism. The technology creates 3D printed objects by layering different layers of material on top of one another. Photochemical processes are used in stereolithography to enable 3D printing. Using this technology allows 3D printing companies to get a smoother finish and acquire high precision in their products. However, advancements in 3D printing technologies could dethrone stereolithography technology's dominance in the future.
View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):
https://www.skyquestt.com/report/3d-printing-market
Prototyping to be a Popular Application for 3D printing Owing to its High Accuracy of Replicating the Original Intended Model
3D printing companies should focus on development of solutions that help perfect prototyping for different industry verticals. Lower production times and costs as compared to other prototyping techniques and practices. Easy manufacturing of complex parts and components. Owing to these key benefits 3D printing is mostly used for prototyping applications. However, the demand for 3D printing for functional part manufacturing is slated to increase at a notable pace over the coming years.
Growing use of advanced manufacturing practices and advancements in 3D printing technology are setting the tone for market expansion. New companies have a great chance of winning in this market by targeting the software and prototyping segments in the future.
Related Report:
Industrial 3D Printing Market
3D Printing Material Market
Medical 3D Printing Market
Digital Twin Market
3D Printing Construction Market
About Us:
SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.
We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.
Contact:
Mr. Jagraj Singh
SkyQuest Technology
1 Apache Way,
Westford,
Massachusetts 01886
USA (+1) 351-333-4748
Email: sales@skyquestt.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446095/SkyQuest_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/3d-printing-market-to-transcend-usd-110-29-billion-valuation-by-2031--use-of-additive-manufacturing-to-bolster-market-development--skyquest-technology-302196661.html