Ramos Law Group, PLLC Celebrates Major Expansion With New Office in The Woodlands

New Office in The Woodlands Marks a Significant Milestone in Ramos Law Group's Statewide Growth, Offering Premier Family Law Services Across Texas

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Ramos Law Group, PLLC, a renowned family law firm with two decades of exceptional legal service, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new office in The Woodlands, Texas. This significant expansion is a testament to the firm's dedication to providing outstanding legal representation and achieving remarkable outcomes for family law clients across Texas.

The Woodlands Office

Ramos Law Group, PLLC The Woodlands office.

The new office, located at 2001 Timberloch Pl. Suite 500, The Woodlands, TX 77380, will be spearheaded by Jason Kercheval, the firm's esteemed Lead Senior Associate. Jason's vast experience and unwavering commitment to client success will ensure that residents of The Woodlands receive the same high level of personalized and effective legal support that has made Ramos Law Group, PLLC, a trusted name in Houston.

"This expansion is not just a new chapter for Ramos Law Group, PLLC; it's a celebration of our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to serving families across Texas," said Mary E. Ramos, Founder of Ramos Law Group, PLLC. "With Jason Kercheval leading our new office, we are excited to bring our powerhouse team's expertise and compassionate approach to The Woodlands and beyond."

In addition to serving clients in Houston, Sugar Land, and The Woodlands, Ramos Law Group, PLLC now accepts clients in Austin, Dallas, and Fort Worth. The firm is leveraging virtual consultations to maximize its reach and provide convenient, accessible legal services to families throughout Texas. This strategic growth initiative also includes hiring top legal talent locally in all major Texas cities to ensure that every client benefits from the firm's extensive resources and expert advocacy.

About Ramos Law Group, PLLC

Ramos Law Group, PLLC is a premier family law firm based in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2004 by Mary E. Ramos, the firm has grown from a single attorney practice to a team of dedicated legal professionals committed to delivering exceptional legal representation in divorce, child custody, and other family law matters. With a focus on client satisfaction and positive outcomes, RLG serves clients in Harris, Fort Bend, Galveston, Montgomery, and Brazoria Counties, as well as Travis, Williamson, Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton, Bexar, and surrounding counties. The firm's reach extends to all major cities across Texas, ensuring comprehensive support for families state-wide.

For more information, please visit www.ramosfamilylaw.com or contact:

Contact Information:

Ramos Law Group, PLLC

Phone: (713) 225-6200

Email: info@ramosfamilylaw.com

Website: www.ramosfamilylaw.com

Address: 2001 Timberloch Pl. Suite 500, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Alfredo Ramos

Business Manager

info@ramosfamilylaw.com

713-225-6200

Christina Santos

Case Care Manager

christina@ramosfamilylaw.com

713-225-6200

