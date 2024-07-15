Milan, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2024) - Monkey Rock Group Inc. (OTC Pink: MKRO), a US corporation organized under Delaware law, has launched the acquisition process announced earlier, involving a merger with Sviluppo Dati S.r.l., an Italian firm specializing in payroll processing and accounting for logistics companies.

On July 7, 2024, Monkey Rock Group signed an agreement to acquire a 50% stake in Sviluppo Dati S.r.l. This acquisition also includes control over Sviluppo Dati's subsidiaries, Global United Logistic and Global United Logistic Iberia (www.globalitaly.net). Both subsidiaries focus on the shipment of petrochemical products, together generating approximately €7 million in revenue and around €430,000 in annual EBIT.

Monkey Rock's strategic goal is to enhance production processes by integrating digitalization across all operations, leveraging Sviluppo Dati's expertise. The company is also dedicated to ecological transition, aiming to transform traditional logistics and transportation into green, zero-emission solutions.

Our President Giuseppe Esposito stated "We are pleased for this important 1st transaction for Monkey Rock where it has established its independent identity and provides the foundation for the anticipated global acquisitions this calendar year.

