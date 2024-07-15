Coppernico Metals Inc.: Coppernico Announces Nomination of MJ McQuhae for Director and Appoints Gordon Fretwell as Lead Independent Director

Coppernico Metals Inc. ("Coppernico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the nomination of Mary-Jane "MJ" McQuhae, MBA, to stand for election as director at the Company's upcoming annual general meeting to be held on August 21st, 2024. The Company is also announcing that Gordon Fretwell has been appointed as Lead Independent Director.

Ms. McQuhae is a highly experienced Program and Operations Executive with over 25 years in leading major business transformations and operational improvements. Most recently she served as the Vice President of Project Centre of Excellence at BHP, where she oversaw a global team of 800+ employees and facilitated an $8 billion annual capital portfolio. During her time with BHP, Ms. McQuhae also held the role of Vice President of Project Controls and Analysis, where she streamlined project processes and built a strong talent pipeline while focusing on reducing project cycle times. Her leadership at BHP led to significant project efficiencies and cost savings.

Prior to BHP, Ms. McQuhae acted as Managing Partner at Elevare Consulting Group where she drove substantial savings for clients like Xcel Energy and AngloAmerican through innovative program management and operational analysis. She has also held senior roles at Anglo American and Newmont Mining Corporation, where she successfully controlled major capital projects and developed investment decision-making frameworks that enhanced safety and efficiency.

Ms. McQuhae holds an MBA from the University of Denver and a Bachelor of Arts, graduating with academic distinction from the University of Colorado. Known for her servant leadership style, Ms. McQuhae focuses on empowering her teams and driving cultural change to achieve business success.

Mr. Fretwell has been a director of Coppernico since its inception and brings over 35 years of extensive legal and corporate governance expertise. He currently also serves on the board of several public companies, including Canada Rare Earth Corp., RE Royalties Ltd, and Pucara Gold Ltd. Formerly a partner in a large Vancouver law firm, Mr. Fretwell has, since 1991, been a self-employed solicitor through the Gordon J. Fretwell Law Corporation in Vancouver, practicing primarily in the areas of corporate and securities law.

Ms. McQuhae commented, "I am honored to join the Coppernico board and eager to collaborate with the team to drive the Company's strategic initiatives. Together, we will work to improve operational efficiencies and enhance the portfolio. In a time when metal discoveries are crucial, I am excited to help position Coppernico as a leader. I look forward to contributing to the advancement of the promising Sombrero Project and supporting the potential expansion through other high-quality ventures."

Ivan Bebek, CEO and Chair of Coppernico, stated, "On behalf of the Board, we are thrilled to welcome MJ to Coppernico as a board nominee. MJ's top of industry experience and background with some of the largest mining companies in the world compliments and strengthens our board's capabilities. Her presence at the board level will be an instrumental pillar of our strategy to think longer term as we work to build an advanced copper exploration company pursuing world-class copper projects in South America.

Gordon's extensive expertise in corporate governance and securities law and business acumen has benefited the Company, and its predecessor Auryn Resources, throughout his 11-year tenure with us, and we look forward to working with Gordon in his role as lead independent director."

The Company is nearing the completion of preparations for its inaugural drill program, which is anticipated to commence imminently. Concurrently, Coppernico continues to progress the listing of its shares on a Canadian stock exchange.

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through careful project evaluation and exploration excellence in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold deposits in South America. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company, through its Peruvian subsidiary Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., is currently focused on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc areas within the Sombrero Project in Peru, its flagship project, and is reviewing additional premium projects in South America.

The Sombrero Project is a land package of approximately 102,000 hectares located in the north-western margins of the world-class Andahuaylas-Yauri trend in Peru. It consists of a number of prospective exploration targets characterized by copper-gold skarn and porphyry systems, and precious metal epithermal deposits. The Company's NI 43-101 technical report, with an effective date of April 17, 2024, and as filed on SEDAR+ on May 23, 2024, focuses on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc target areas of the project. Coppernico is currently an unlisted public reporting issuer. The Company is seeking a listing on a recognized stock exchange. For more information, please visit www.coppernicometals.com.

