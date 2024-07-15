PV analyst Wannes Demarcke tells pv magazine that solar deployment in the Belgian region of Flanders slowed in the first months of this year. Initial figures show a decline from 2023 levels following the expiration of subsidies and reduced value-added tax on buildings less than 10 years old. The region of Flanders, Belgium, installed 230 MW of new solar between January and May of this year, according to data from the Flemish Energy and Climate Agency. The figures suggest slower uptake in solar deployment in Flanders in 2024. In 2023, a total of 1,147 MW was installed across the region, marking ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...