EQS-Ad-hoc: Tangerine Bidco S.p.A. / Key word(s): Bond
15 July 2024
Facile.it Broker di Assicurazioni S.p.A.
Bondholder approval of margin reduction for €345 million senior secured floating rate notes due 2029 issued by Facile.it Broker di Assicurazioni S.p.A. (the "Notes")
The holders of the Notes have approved a reduction of the margin applicable to the Notes of zero point five (0.50) per cent. per annum effective from (and including) 15 July 2024 subject to the terms of the Notes.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). For the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Andrea Polo, Yuri Griggio and Alessandra Arosio, Press Office Facile.it.
