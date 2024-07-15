Worksoft Names Tech Industry Visionary Matt Schwartz as CEO

28-year technology leader to drive AI innovation and growth strategies to accelerate customers' digital transformation journeys

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Worksoft, a global leader in end-to-end, intelligent test automation for SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, and more, today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Matt Schwartz as its new Chief Executive Officer.





With 28 years of extensive experience building successful technology partner organizations and driving high-growth strategies within the SAP ecosystem, Schwartz is the ideal choice to lead Worksoft through this next growth phase.

"I've spent more than two decades building and growing technology companies, and the need for test automation across the enterprise has never been more clear or critical," said Schwartz. "I am thrilled to have this opportunity to join Worksoft and build upon its legacy as the undisputed leader in continuous test automation for SAP and beyond. I look forward to working with this team to strengthen our market presence, deepen customer relationships, and redefine how organizations harness AI-powered automation to accelerate time-to-value and achieve transformation goals."

Prior to joining Worksoft, Schwartz led the Global SAP Alliance and Partner Network at Amazon Web Services (AWS). Additionally, he has held senior executive positions at IBM, SAP, and Ernst & Young. With expertise spanning cloud computing, enterprise software, emerging technologies, and strategic partnerships, Schwartz is a visionary leader with a proven track record of building world-class teams, driving customer and partner success, and delivering returns for shareholders and investors.

"Worksoft has continued to invest in product innovation, strengthening capabilities in areas such as AI/ML, and expanding its presence in new and existing markets across the globe," said Peter Chung, Managing Director at Marlin Equity Partners. "Schwartz's global leadership roles and his deep knowledge of SAP technologies uniquely position him to guide Worksoft through its next phase of growth and innovation."

About Worksoft

Worksoft empowers business and IT to deliver flawless applications faster and more efficiently with the ability to discover, document, test, and automate end-to-end business processes in pre-production and production environments for large-scale, continuous testing. Worksoft's codeless Connective Automation Platform supports business-critical ERP systems and complex enterprise applications like SAP, Oracle, and beyond. Recognized by global enterprise customers and top system integrators as the gold standard for SAP automated testing, Worksoft's AI-powered test automation is embedded into their ERP practices to support Agile, DevOps, and SAFe methodologies and to accelerate digital transformation.

For more information about Worksoft and its industry-leading intelligent test automation solutions, visit www.worksoft.com.

