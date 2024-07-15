Poconos Film Office: Pocono Mountains Announce Official Launch of the Pocono Mountains Sports, Entertainment & Film Commission

Pocono Mountains Sports, Entertainment & Film Commission's Mission to Drive Economic Development Through Sports, Entertainment, and Film Production

STROUDSBURG, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / On Friday, July 12, 2024, the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau announced the formation of the Pocono Mountains Sports, Entertainment & Film Commission. The commission's mission is to promote sports tourism, unique entertainment initiatives, and film production in the scenic Pocono Mountains. By expanding existing events and creating new opportunities, the commission aims to drive economic development for the benefit of the local communities.





The Pocono Mountains Sports, Entertainment & Film Commission is an operating entity of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau and was founded by Chris Barrett, President/CEO of Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau; Brian Bossuyt, Executive Vice President/CMO of Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau; Ben May, President of Pocono Raceway; John Oakes, CEO of Poconos Park; and Ralph Lucchese, CEO of Lucchese Media and Independent Filmmaker.

The commission's first major initiative is the establishment of the Poconos Film Office, designed to attract film and television productions to the region. Ralph Lucchese will lead the day-to-day operations of the Poconos Film Office. "The Poconos has an incredible creative community, and the resources and locations throughout the Poconos have yet to be tapped into," said Ralph Lucchese, "We are already attracting high-profile productions, including a Discovery Channel project, a major automotive commercial shoot, and we are in discussions with independent filmmakers, location scouts, and production companies. The interest in the Poconos as a filming destination is rapidly growing."

Chris Barrett, President/CEO of Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, said, "The formation of the Pocono Mountains Sports, Entertainment & Film Commission marks a significant milestone in our efforts to leverage the natural beauty and existing infrastructure of the Poconos to attract major events and productions. We are excited about the economic opportunities this will bring to our communities."

Ben May, President of Pocono Raceway, stated, "The Pocono Mountains have a rich history in sports and entertainment. By promoting these strengths, we can build a sustainable future that benefits everyone in our community."

Brian Bossuyt, Executive Vice President/CMO of Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, added, "Our region is already known for its stunning landscapes and vibrant culture. With the new commission, we aim to highlight these assets on a larger stage, bringing more visitors and investment to the area."

John Oakes, CEO of Poconos Park, commented, "The Poconos has diverse venues and landscapes, ranging from large facilities such as Pocono Raceway and the Amphitheater at Poconos Park to quaint downtown streets, the Sherman Theater, Milford Theater, and beautiful forests, lakes, rivers, and waterfalls. These attributes uniquely position us to host a variety of events and productions. The commission will help us tap into new markets, grow our audience, entertain locals, and create job opportunities."

Community and business leaders from across the four counties of the Pocono Mountains-Carbon, Monroe, Wayne, and Pike-have come together to serve on the commission. The members include Mike Sofranko, Commissioner Chair from the Carbon County Commissioners Office; John Christy, Commissioner Chair from Monroe County Vice Commissioner Chair Jocelyn Cramer from Wayne County; Commissioner Chair Matt Osterberg from Pike County; Bill Rosado of Rosado Group; Andy Worthington, President and CEO of Tree Course Adventures; Justin F. Genzlinger, CEO of Settlers Hospitality & Holdings; James P. Dougher, President of the Jim Thorpe Tourism Agency; and Ben Koff, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager at Mount Airy Casino Resort.

The Pocono Mountains Sports, Entertainment & Film Commission is dedicated to leveraging the unique attributes of the Pocono Mountains to attract sports, entertainment, and film productions, thereby driving economic growth and enhancing the region's reputation as a premier destination for visitors, a great place to live, and a growing hub for industry professionals alike.

The Poconos Film Office team is ready to ensure a smooth and successful production experience. For more information, please visit www.PoconoMountains.com or contact the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau. Interested parties can contact the Poconos Film Office for more information on services, facilities, and scheduling.

