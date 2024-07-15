Naked Energy has obtained GBP 17 million ($22 million) in new equity. The UK-based photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) system supplier says the investment, led by E. ON and supported by Barclays, will help "supercharge its global expansion. "Naked Energy has secured GBP 17 million of new equity. E. ON Energy Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) from the E. ON Group led the Series B financing round, with Barclays co-investing through its Sustainable Impact Capital Programme. They expect to reach financial close before the end of September. Naked Energy said the funding round will "supercharge its global expansion ...

