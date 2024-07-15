IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) today announced it has exercised its option to acquire Innovalve Bio Medical Ltd., an early-stage transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) company, following its initial investment in 2017. Since that time, Innovalve has demonstrated progress in its program with promising early clinical experience.

Combined with Edwards' existing mitral innovations, the acquisition enhances the company's TMVR technologies to address large unmet structural heart patient needs and support sustainable long-term growth. Innovalve will join the transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies (TMTT) product group, led by corporate vice president, Daveen Chopra.

" Building on our learnings of the complexity of mitral disease, we know there is a need for a differentiated range of therapies for these patients," said Chopra. " Edwards' SAPIEN M3 remains on track to become the first approved transfemoral TMVR system in Europe by the end of 2025. We believe the Innovalve technologies, paired with Edwards' deep mitral expertise, will enable a TMVR platform that will expand the treatable population."

Edwards is developing a portfolio of transcatheter repair and replacement therapies designed to address mitral and tricuspid valve diseases. The company is committed to transforming the treatment of mitral and tricuspid patients, supported by a robust body of clinical evidence.

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2024.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. We are driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape. For more information, visit www.edwards.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

