Hyundai Motor America: Hyundai Announces 2025 Model Year Changes

Models included in this guide are:

2025 IONIQ 3-row SUV (EV) - All-new Model; Launching later in 2024

2025 IONIQ 5 N (EV) - All-new Model

2025 IONIQ 5 (EV) - Product Enhancement

2025 IONIQ 6 - Carry-over Model

2025 Santa Cruz - Product Enhancement

2025 Tucson (ICE, HEV, PHEV) - Facelift

2025 Palisade - Carry-over Model

2025 Santa Fe (ICE, HEV) - Carry-over Model

2025 Kona (ICE) - Carry-over Model

2025 Kona (EV, EV N Line) - Carry-over Model

2025 Venue - Carry-over Model

2025 NEXO Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle - Carry-over Model

2025 Elantra (ICE, HEV) - Carry-over Model

2025 Elantra N - Carry-over Model

2025 Sonata (ICE, HEV, N Line) - Carry-over Model

