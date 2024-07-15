Anzeige
Montag, 15.07.2024
15.07.2024
Hyundai Motor America: Hyundai Announces 2025 Model Year Changes

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today released a summary of changes to its lineup for the 2025 model year. To view the guide, visit: https://www.hyundainews.com/en-us/releases/4182

Models included in this guide are:

  • 2025 IONIQ 3-row SUV (EV) - All-new Model; Launching later in 2024
  • 2025 IONIQ 5 N (EV) - All-new Model
  • 2025 IONIQ 5 (EV) - Product Enhancement
  • 2025 IONIQ 6 - Carry-over Model
  • 2025 Santa Cruz - Product Enhancement
  • 2025 Tucson (ICE, HEV, PHEV) - Facelift
  • 2025 Palisade - Carry-over Model
  • 2025 Santa Fe (ICE, HEV) - Carry-over Model
  • 2025 Kona (ICE) - Carry-over Model
  • 2025 Kona (EV, EV N Line) - Carry-over Model
  • 2025 Venue - Carry-over Model
  • 2025 NEXO Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle - Carry-over Model
  • 2025 Elantra (ICE, HEV) - Carry-over Model
  • 2025 Elantra N - Carry-over Model
  • 2025 Sonata (ICE, HEV, N Line) - Carry-over Model

For regular product and news updates, please subscribe to Hyundai News Alerts. You can also visit HyundaiNews.com for the latest information on sales, pricing and technology as well as product pages for comprehensive information on specific models.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

