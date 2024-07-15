ArmorPoint Named to Prestigious MES Midmarket 100

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / ArmorPoint, a leader in innovative cybersecurity solutions, announced today that MES Computing, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized ArmorPoint on its 2024 MES Midmarket 100 list.





The MES Midmarket 100 recognizes top vendors that have proven themselves to be forward-thinking technology providers offering products and services that support midmarket organizations and drive growth and innovation for those customers.

MES Computing defines the midmarket as an organization with an annual revenue of $50 million-$2 billion and/or 100-2,500 total supported users/seats. Companies were selected based on their go-to-market strategy, how they serve the midmarket, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

ArmorPoint was chosen to be included on the MES Midmarket 100 list for simplifying how midmarket businesses can implement resilient cybersecurity programs. ArmorPoint's fully integrated cybersecurity program management ecosystem combines security operations, risk management, and strategic consulting to streamline the path to cyber resilience.

"The MES Computing Midmarket 100 list recognizes the industry's key vendors that are invested in meeting the technology needs of midmarket organizations. The products and services offered by these manufacturers are helping midmarket businesses innovate, grow and thrive," said Samara Lynn, senior editor, MES Computing, The Channel Company. "Midmarket businesses are a critical driver of the U.S. economy, and we look forward to seeing how our Midmarket 100 honorees continue to serve this vital market segment."

"We are grateful to be recognized on the prestigious MES Midmarket 100 list," stated David Trapp, CEO of ArmorPoint. "This honor reflects our commitment to empowering midmarket businesses with efficient, scalable cybersecurity solutions. At ArmorPoint, we are dedicated to enhancing the safety and productivity of our customers, and this recognition validates our efforts in driving innovation and growth."

About ArmorPoint

ArmorPoint, LLC provides proactive solutions for cyber resilience, not just reactive tools. Specializing in integrated cybersecurity program management, ArmorPoint delivers deep expertise fused with their innovative technology to continuously assess and mature your security posture, transforming cybersecurity from a defensive necessity to a strategic asset driving competitive advantage. To learn more, visit armorpoint.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

